Join us Wednesday, December 28th, as we count down WNCW’s Top 100 of 2022, as voted by our listeners and staff! It’s a tradition that goes back to 1990 (previous lists here: https://www.wncw.org/top-100-releases-of-the-year ), and we look forward to continuing the tradition this year. This being a list of favorite albums, we’ll count down different tunes from these picks on Thursday, December 29th! Tune in both days between 9am and 6pm.