Voting for the Top 100 New Releases of 2021 is now open!
It's that time again! Time to vote for your 10 favorite WNCW releases of 2021, and help us create the Top 100 for our year-end countdown, airing on December 30th and 31st. Below you will find the complete list of new releases that have aired on WNCW this year.
The deadline to cast your vote is noon on Friday, December 17th. You will also be entered to win a cool WNCW Swag Pack!
Contestents must be 18 or older to enter. One entry per person. Entries must include a complete Top Ten list, with no duplicate entries. No purchase or pledge is required to participate. See complete contest rules here.
Here is the link to the ballot.
|New Releases Featured on WNCW for 2021
|A Deeper Shade of Blue - Twenty
|Aaron Burdett -- Dream Rich, Dirt Poor
|Aaron Frazer -- Introducing Aaron Frazer
|Aaron Lee Tasjan -- Tasjan! Tasjan! Tasjan!
|Accidentals -- Time Out Session #1
|Adeline -- Adeline
|Adrian Younge -- The American Negro
|Alan Bibey & Grasstowne -- Hitchhiking to California
|Alexa Rose -- Headwaters
|Allergies -- Promised Land
|Allison Russell -- Outside Child
|Altin Gun -- Yol
|Amanda Anne Platt & the Honeycutters
|Amythyst Kiah -- Wary + Strange
|Andrea Von Kampen -- That Spell
|Andrew Finn Magill -- Festa!
|Andrew Marlin -- Witching Hour/Fable & Fire
|Angelique Kidjo -- Mother Earth
|Ani DiFranco -- Revolutionary Love
|Anya Hinkle -- Eden and Her Borderlands
|Artisanals -- Zia
|Arturo O'Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble -- Dreaming in Lions
|Asleep at the Wheel -- Half a Hundred Years
|Back Yard Tire Fire -- Black Dirt Blue Sky
|Balsam Range -- Moxie and Mettle
|Bamboos -- Hard Up
|Barefoot Movement -- Pressing Onward
|Barry Abernathy – And Friends
|Bedouine -- Waysides
|Bela Fleck -- My Bluegrass Heart
|Big Chief Boudreaux -- Bloodstains and Teardrops
|Big Takeover -- Spilling Water
|Bill & the Belles -- Happy Again
|Billy Bragg -- The Million Things That Never Happened
|Billy Strings -- Renewal
|Black Keys -- Delta Kream
|Blackberry Smoke -- You Hear Georgia
|Bowerbirds -- Becalmyounglovers
|Boy Golden -- Church of Better Daze
|Brad Kolodner – Chimney Swifts
|Brandi Carlile -- In These Silent Days
|Brian Jackson, Ali S. Muhammad, Adrian Younge -- Jazz is Dead 008
|Brigitte DeMeyer -- Seeker
|Britton Patrick Morgan -- I Wanna Start a Band
|Brock Gonyea -- Where My Heart Is
|Brother Brothers -- Calla Lilly
|Buck Meek -- Two Saviors
|Buffalo Nichols -- Buffalo Nichols
|Cameron Graves -- Seven
|Carolyn Wonderland -- Tempting Fate
|Carsie Blanton -- Love & Rage
|Cat Ridgeway -- Nice to See You
|Cedric Burnside -- I Be Trying
|Charles Wesley Godwin -- How the Mighty Fall
|Charley Crockett -- 10 For Slim: Charley Crockett Sings James Hand
|Charley Crockett -- Music City USA
|Charley Parr -- Last of the Better Days Ahead
|Charlie Marie -- Ramble On
|Charlie Treat -- The Comet
|Charnett Moffett -- New Love
|Chris Jones & The Night Drivers – Make Each Second Last
|Christone "Kingfish" Ingram -- 662
|Christy Lynn Band -- Sweetheart of the Radio
|Clint Roberts -- Rose Songs
|Colebrook Road – Hindsight Is 2020
|Cordovas -- Destiny Hotel
|Craig Cardiff All This Time Running
|Cristina Vane -- Nowhere Sounds Lovely
|Dale Ann Bradley – Things She Couldn’t Get Over
|Damon Fowler -- Alafia Moon
|Danny Burns -- Hurricane
|Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass – Bluegrass Troubadour
|Dar Williams -- I'll Meet You Here
|Darin & Brooke Aldridge – This Life We’re Livin’
|Darrin Bradbury -- Artvertisement
|Daryl Mosley – Small Town Dreamer
|David Gray -- Skellig
|David James Allen -- The Architect
|David Olney & Anana Kaye -- Whipser & Signs
|David Wax Museum -- Euphoric Ouroboric
|Deep Dark Woods -- Changing Faces
|Delevantes -- A Thousand Turns
|Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio -- I Told You So
|Diana Jones -- Song to a Refugee
|Dom La Nena -- Tempo
|Dori Freeman -- Ten Thousand Roses
|Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver – Roundtable
|Dr. Lonnie Smith -- Breathe
|Dumpstaphunk -- Where Do We Go From Here
|Durand Jones & the Indications -- Private Space
|Dylan LeBlanc -- Pastimes
|Eddie Sanders – That Kind Of Lonesome
|Edie Brickell & New Bohemians -- Hunter & the Dog Star
|Eli West -- Tapered Point of Stone
|Elizabeth & the Catapult -- sincerely, e
|Emily Scott Robinson -- American Siren
|Emmylou Harris & the Nash Ramblers -- Ramble in Music City: The Lost Concert (1990)
|Eric Bibb -- Dear America
|Erin McKeown -- Kiss Off Kiss
|Esperanza Spalding -- Songwrights Apothecary Lab
|Esther Rose -- How Many Times
|Evolfo -- Site Out of Mind
|Faux Paws -- Faux Paws
|Felice Brothers -- From Dreams to Dust
|Femi Kuti/Made Kuti -- Legacy+
|Fire -- Marigold
|Flatlanders -- Treasure of Love
|Floating Action -- Jinx Protecting
|Forest Sun -- Stubborn Breathing Heart
|Frank Evans & Ben Plotnick -- Madison Archives
|Fretland -- Could Have Loved You
|Fruit Bats -- The Pet Parade
|GA-20 -- Does Hound Dog Taylor: Try It…You Might Like It
|Garrett T. Capps -- I Love San Antone
|Garrison Starr -- Girl I Used to Be
|George Jackson -- Hair & Hide
|Ghost Funk Orchestra -- An Ode to Escapism
|Gordie Tentrees -- Mean Old World
|Gov't Mule -- Heavy Load Blues
|Grace Pettis -- Working Woman
|Graham Sharp -- Truer Picture
|Grascals – Up All Night
|Grease Traps -- Solid Ground
|Guided By Voices -- Styles We Paid For
|Hayes Carll -- You Get It All
|Heartless Bastards -- A Beautiful Life
|Helado Negro -- Far In
|High Hawks -- The High Hawks
|Hiss Golden Messenger -- Quietly Blowing It
|Hold Steady -- Open Door Policy
|Hustle Souls -- Daydream Motel
|I See Hawks in L.A. -- On Our Way
|Ian Jones -- Evergreens
|Infamous Stringdusters -- A Tribute to Bill Monroe
|Israel Nash -- Topaz
|J.P. Harris' Dreadful Wind & Rain -- Don't You Marry No Railroad Man
|Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall -- The Marfa Tapes
|Jackson Browne -- Downhill From Everywhere
|Jake Shimabukuro -- Jake & Friends
|James McMurtry -- The Horses and the Hounds
|Jason Eady -- To the Passage of Time
|Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit -- Georgia Blue
|Jason Ringenberg -- Rhinestoned
|Jeremy Garrett -- Wanderer's Compass
|Jeremy Stephens – How I Hear It
|Jesse Daniel -- Beyond These Walls
|Jillette Johnson -- It's a Beautiful Day and I Love You
|Jim Lauderdale -- Hope
|Jimbo Mathus & Andrew Bird -- These 13
|Jimmy Carter -- Blind Faith
|Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers – Somewhere Beyond The Blue
|Joe Troop -- Borrowed Time
|John Chin with Richard Julian -- Anything Mose!
|John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band -- Leftover Feelings
|John R. Miller -- Depreciated
|Johnny Berry & the Outliers -- Hillbilly Star
|Jose Gonzalez -- Local Valley
|Joshua Ray Walker -- See You Next Time
|Julian Lage -- Squint
|Juliana Hatfield -- Blood
|Jupiter & Okwess -- Bolingo
|Justin Moses -- Fall Like Rain
|K.C. Jones -- Queen of the In Between
|Kacy & Clayton with Marlon Williams -- Plastic Bouquet
|Karen Matheson -- Still Time
|Katy Kirby -- Cool Dry Place
|Keller Williams and Erothyme -- Cell
|Kevin Daniel -- Been Here Before
|Kim Robins – Leave The Porchlight On
|King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard -- KG
|Kishi Bashi -- Emigrant
|Kiwi Jr. -- Cooler Returns
|Kody Norris Show – All Suited Up
|Kris Gruen -- Welcome Farewell
|Kurt Elling -- SuperBlue
|L.A. Edwards -- Blessings From Home Volume 1
|Lady Blackbird -- Black Acid Soul
|Lake Street Dive -- Obviously
|Langhorne Slim -- Strawberry Mansion
|Larry Sparks – Ministry In Song
|Laura Love -- Uppity
|Leah Blevins -- First Time Feeling
|Leftover Salmon -- Brand New Good Old Days
|Legendary Shack Shakers -- Cockadoodledeux
|Leon Bridges -- Gold-Diggers Sound
|Lia Ices -- Family Album
|Lilly Hiatt -- Lately
|Liz Cooper -- Hot Sass
|Loretta Lynn -- Still Woman Enough
|Los Lobos -- Native Sons
|Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real -- A Few Stars Apart
|Lula Wiles -- Shame and Sedition
|Lumiere -- A.M.I.E.S.A.M.A.O.U.R.
|Lump (Mike Lindsay & Laura Marling) -- Animal
|Lydia Luce -- Dark River
|Lynn Drury -- Dancin' in the Kitchen
|Mac Leaphart -- Music City Joke
|Maggie Rose -- Have a Seat
|Makaya McCraven -- Deciphering the Message
|Malcolm Holcombe -- Tricks of the Trade
|Margo Cilker -- Pohorylle
|Marinero -- Hella Love
|Mark O'Connor -- Markology II
|Martin Sexton -- 2020 Vision
|Matt the Electrician -- We Imagined an Ending
|Matthew E. White -- K Bay
|Melissa Carper -- Daddy's Country Gold
|Memphissippi Sounds -- Welcome to the Land
|Menahan Street Band -- The Exciting Sounds Of…
|Merle Monroe – Songs of A Simple Life
|Mia Doi Todd -- Music Life
|Middle Kids -- Today We're The Greatest
|Mike Barnett -- Plus 1
|Mimi Naja -- Nothing Has Changed
|Mitchell Evan -- Mitchell Evan
|Mountain Goats -- Dark in Here
|My Morning Jacket -- My Morning Jacket
|Natalie Hemby -- Pins and Needles
|Natalie Jane Hill -- Solely
|Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats -- The Future
|Neal Francis -- In Plain Sight
|Nefesh Mountain -- Songs For the Sparrows
|Nick Waterhouse -- Promenade Blue
|Noel McKay -- Blue Blue Blue
|Norah Jones -- 'Til We Meet Again (Live)
|Norman Blake -- Day By Day
|Nubya Garcia -- Source: We Move
|Nuevo -- Nuevo
|Oliver Wood -- Always Smilin'
|Onlies -- The Onlies
|Organ Fairchild -- Brewed in Buffalo
|Orquesta Akokan -- 16 Rayos
|Parker Millsap -- Be Here Instead
|Paul McCartney -- III
|Paul Thorn -- Never Too Late to Call
|Paula Fuga -- Rain on Sunday
|Pink Stones -- Introducing The Pink Stones
|Pokey Lafarge -- In the Blossom of Their Shade
|Pony Bradshaw -- Calico Jim
|Queen Esther -- Gild the Black Lily
|Rafe Stefanini & David Bragger -- Holy Smoke!
|Redtenbacher's Funkestra -- Big Funk Band
|Reed Turchi -- Creosote Flats
|Reed Turchi -- I've Chosen Love
|Reigning Sound -- A Little More Time With Reigning Sound
|Rev. Peyton's Big Damn Band -- Dance Songs For Hard Times
|Reverend Freakchild -- Supramundane Blues
|Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi -- They're Calling Me Home
|Rhonda Vincent – Music Is What I See
|Ric Robertson -- Ric Robertson
|Rick Faris – The Next Mountain
|Riley Downing -- Start It Over
|Rising Appalachia -- The Lost Mystique of Being in the Know
|Robert Finley -- Sharecropper's Son
|Robert Plant & Alison Krauss -- Raise the Roof
|Rodney Crowell -- Triage
|Rodrigo y Gabriela -- The Jazz EP
|Samantha Fish -- Faster
|Saugeye -- Saugeye
|Scott Fisher -- 93 Million Miles
|Scott Hirsch -- Windless Day
|Sean Rowe -- The Darkness Dressed in Colored Lights
|Selwyn Birchwood -- Living In a Burning House
|Shannon & the Clams -- Year of the Spider
|Shannon Lay -- Geist
|Shannon McNally -- The Waylon Sessions
|Shinyribs -- Late Night TV Gold
|Shootouts -- Bullseye
|Shungudzo -- I'm Not a Mother, But I Have Children
|Sideline – Ups, Downs And no Name Towns
|Sierra Ferrell -- Long Time Coming
|Son Volt- Electro Melodier
|Southern Culture On the Skids -- At Home With Southern Culture On the Skids
|St. Vincent -- Daddy's Home
|Starlett & Big John – Till The End Of The Road
|Staves -- Good Woman
|Steve Earle - J.T.
|Strand of Oaks -- In Heaven
|Sturgill Simpson -- Cuttin' Grass Vol. 2: The Cowboy Arms Sessions
|Sturgill Simpson -- The Ballad of Dood & Juanita
|Sue Foley -- Pinky's Blues
|Sufjan Stevens & Angelo de Augustine -- A Beginner's Mind
|Sun June -- Somewhere
|Sunny War -- Simple Syrup
|Susto -- Time in the Sun
|Tedeschi Trucks Band feat. Trey Anastasio -- Layla Revisited (Live at Lockn')
|This is the Kit -- Off Off On
|Tim Easton -- You Don't Really Know Me
|Tim O'Brien -- He Walked On
|Tina Adair – Tina Adair
|TK & the Holy Know-Nothings -- The Incredible Heat Machine
|Todd Snider -- First Agnostic Church of Hope & Wonder
|Tony Joe White -- Smoke From the Chimney
|Tony Kamel -- Back Down Home
|Tony Trischka -- Shall We Hope
|Trae Sheehan -- Hello From the End of the World
|Trapper Haskins -- Blood In the Honey
|Travers Brothership -- Road Worn Shoes
|Travis Linville -- I'm Still Here
|Tre Burt -- You, Yeah, You
|True Loves -- Sunday Afternoon
|Turner Cody and the Soldiers of Love -- Friends in High Places
|Umphrey’s McGee -- You Walked Up Shaking In Your Boots But You Stood Tall …
|U-Roy -- Solid Gold
|Valerie June -- The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers
|Veronica Lewis -- You Ain't Unlucky
|Vincent Neil Emerson -- Vincent Neil Emerson
|Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno -- Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno
|Wallflowers -- Exit Wounds
|Wanda Jackson -- Encore
|Watchhouse -- Watchhouse
|Way Down Wanderers -- More Like Tomorrow
|Waylon Payne -- Blue Eyes, The Harlot, The Queer, The Pusher & Me
|Weather Station -- Ignorance
|Whitehorse -- Strike Me Down
|Willie Nelson -- That's Life
|Willie Nelson Family -- The Willie Nelson Family
|Wilson Banjo Co. – Six Degrees Of Separation
|Yola -- Stand For Myself
|Zach Schmidt -- Raise a Banner
|Zachary Williams -- Dirty Camaro
|Zoe & Cloyd -- Rebuild
|(Various Artists) -- Be Good to Yourself
|(Various Artists) -- Broken Hearts & Dirty Windows: Songs of John Prine Volume 2
|(Various Artists) -- Cinnamon Girl: Women Artists Cover Neil Young for Charity
|(Various Artists) -- Highway Butterfly: The Songs of Neal Casal
|(Various Artists) -- Industrial Strength Bluegrass: Southwestern Ohio’s Musical Legacy
|(Various Artists) -- Johnny Cash: Forever Words
|(Various Artists) -- Mighty Fine: An Austin City Limits Tribute to Walter Hyatt
|(Various Artists) -- Party For Joey: A Sweet Relief Trubute to Joey Spampinato