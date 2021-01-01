Submit Music

Submitting Your Music to WNCW

Music submissions must be mailed to the station, please do not drop off in person:

WNCW - Programming Department

PO Box 804

Spindale, NC 28160

Set Your CD Apart

WNCW gets a lot of music each day in the mail. DJs listen to these discs and hand pick quality ones to play on WNCW.

Q: How do I get my recording played on WNCW?

A: You're welcome to send us a CD of your music. Please send one CD (no cassettes, please) to: WNCW Programming Department, 286 ICC Loop Road, Spindale, NC, 28160. You might want to include a "one-sheet" with brief bio info and mention of any upcoming shows in our area, as well as where you're from. Due to the high volume of discs we receive weekly, we can't promise that your submission will receive airplay, or that we'll be able to let you know the status of possible airplay. But our Programming Department reviews all CDs submitted.

Q.: Do I need a promoter or manager in order to get airplay?

A.: You do not need one in order to be considered for airplay at WNCW. However, having one is beneficial for exposure to many other stations across the country.

Q: Is an album one-sheet vital for airplay?

A: It's not absolutely essential. If you have a webpage with all of the info you want to share, you can just include your web address if it isn't already on your CD. Nevertheless, a simple one-sheet listing such info as your primary artist and/or genre influences, any notable artists/producers on your recording, and when your CD will be available to the public might be helpful. And again, a note listing upcoming shows in our area is recommended.

