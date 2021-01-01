Contact
Mailing Address:
WNCW 88.7
Isothermal Community College
PO Box 804
Spindale, NC 28160
Physical/Shipping Address:
WNCW 88.7
Isothermal Community College
286 ICC Loop Rd.
Spindale, NC 28160
Directions to WNCW (*If using GPS for directions, use "Denny's, Forest City")
Studio/Requests: 828-287-8080 or request@wncw.org
Business: 828-287-8000 or 828-286-3636 (enter extension when prompted)
Departments:
General: info@wncw.org
Programming: programming@wncw.org
Membership: membership@wncw.org
Business Underwriting: underwriting@wncw.org
Music Event Underwriting: cathy@wncw.org
Volunteer: volunteer@wncw.org
Volunteer Now!
Internships: dave@wncw.org
Public Service Announcement: psa@wncw.org
PSA Guidelines
WNCW-FM Staff:
Martin Anderson - Music Director, Music Host
Rob Daves - Music Host
Roland Dierauf - Music Host
Paul Foster - Senior Producer/News and Public Service
Brenda Craig - Underwriting Marketing Manager
Joe Greene - Music Host
Kim Henson - Membership Coordinator
Spencer Jones - Underwriting Sales Representative
Joe Kendrick - Director of Programming and Operations
Dave Kester - Director of Radio Operations
Sean Rubin - Studio Engineer
Cathy Walker - Business and Traffic Coordinator
Click here to see a complete list of WNCW Hosts.