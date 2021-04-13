More To The Story
Latest Episodes
Guest- Dave Dewitt, who serves as WUNC (North Carolina Public Radio) Feature News Editor. Dave talked about the recent WUNC series 'The Lives Lost.' . The series spotlighted eight individuals across the state who lost their lives due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Guest- WFAE (Public Radio Charlotte) Government and Political Reporter Steve Harrison. Steve went over Charlotte City Council's differences on possible single family home rezoning, bills about voting rights in N.C., and a Covid-19 vaccinations update. This conversation originally aired March 17, 2021.
HCA Healthcare took over Mission Health, headquartered in Asheville, in 2019 with some seven hospital locations including one in Brevard. Staff Writer-…
Politics Editor Cory Vallincourt of Smoky Mountain News joined 'More to the Story' to share details of his amazing article called "The Things You Don't…
Making their first appearance on 'More to the Story,' WNCW was delighted to welcome WUNC Public Radio (at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill)…
Asheville Citizen Times - Editor and Columnist Casey Blake returned to More to the Story to go over several recent stories from her fellow reporters at…
Thanks to WFAE's (Public Radio Charlotte) Steve Harrison, Politics and Government Reporter, such topics were discussed as a new member to Charlotte City…
Greenville News Education and Family Issues Reporter - Ariel Gilreath was guest on this WNCW More to the Story to recap her article, "South Carolina…
Smoky Mountain News Politics Editor - Cory Vaillincourt joined WNCW on this edition of More To The Story. As Trump was handing out pardons, Cory V took us…
Casey Blake with the Asheville Citizen Times took part in this edition of More to the Story going over several of the publications recent stories into…