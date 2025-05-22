© 2025 WNCW
PFAS Pollution In Water Is Hurting Small North Carolina Businesses

By Paul Foster
Published May 22, 2025 at 2:46 PM EDT
Port City Java CEO Steve Schnitzler makes a latte on February 13, 2025. He's a vocal critic of the NC Chamber for their stance on PFAS regulations.
Celeste Gracia
/
WUNCW.org
Port City Java CEO Steve Schnitzler makes a latte on February 13, 2025. He's a vocal critic of the NC Chamber for their stance on PFAS regulations.

WUNC Environment Reporter, Celeste Gracia, sat down with WNCW to talk about her story, "PFAS Pollution Is Hurting Some Small N.C. Businesses And A Lack Of Regulations Makes It Worse". P-FAS, Per and Polyfluoroalkyl-substances, are chemicals that resist grease, oil, water, and heat. Celeste talked with businesses that have become victims of PFAS and what state legislators are doing about it.

This conversation originally aired in May 2025. Link- wunc.org/people/celeste-gracia

Paul Foster
Paul is a broadcasting and public relations veteran, having worked mostly in radio as well as television, news, marketing and higher education. His radio experience includes writing and reporting news, announcing both music and talk shows, management and sports play-by-play. He fully believe all types of music have the freedom and opportunity to be played and heard. Paul is a native of the region.
