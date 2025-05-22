PFAS Pollution In Water Is Hurting Small North Carolina Businesses

WUNC Environment Reporter, Celeste Gracia, sat down with WNCW to talk about her story, "PFAS Pollution Is Hurting Some Small N.C. Businesses And A Lack Of Regulations Makes It Worse". P-FAS, Per and Polyfluoroalkyl-substances, are chemicals that resist grease, oil, water, and heat. Celeste talked with businesses that have become victims of PFAS and what state legislators are doing about it.

This conversation originally aired in May 2025. Link- wunc.org/people/celeste-gracia