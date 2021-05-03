New Releases Featured on WNCW

-
A fiddle prodigy who received a Grammy nod for his 2017 Compass Records release, Portraits In Fiddles, Mike Barnett returns with an album of 14 duets he's titled +1.
-
Imagine if Billie Holiday were to make an album inspired by Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, Bob Wills and the like.
-
He’s fast become one of our favorite modern-yet-classic country singers, and now he’s helping us get to know the late great James Hand.
-
The cofounder of the Carolina Chocolate Drops continues her exploration of American roots music, along with her Italian partner who explores folk and classical styles of elsewhere in the world. Recorded on an Irish farm!Listen on Apple MusicListen on Spotify
-
Her first live album, comprised of 14 songs recorded between 2017 and 2019 on three continents.
-
Drew, Vince, Andy, Greg & Alwyn each have some wonderful new originals, plus fun covers from John Hartford and Conway Twitty/Ronnie Reno!
-
“A reverent take on foundational country-blues boosted by gospel energy and scrappy heartland edge.” (Rolling Stone)
-
Rose expands her alt-country sound beautifully, with equally beautiful, surprisingly uplifting songs. Surprising only because she has had a tough couple of years (as have most of us!). She describes this album as symbolizing an awakening: “It’s not really about feeling better, it’s about feeling it, whatever it is.”
-
Concurrent with this new one this week as been a day-long faux internal struggle on social media within the Snider camp and his record label, in which the troubadour announced his “retirement”. Also a documentary about the making of the album, a 4/20 video, a sermon on agnosticism...