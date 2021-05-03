© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Releases Featured on WNCW

New Releases on WNCW

New Releases Featured on WNCW

Among our favorites of the new releases, these albums have achieved heavy rotation status in WNCW's Music Mix. Click on the album to go to links to listen on Apple Music and Spotify.
  • Mike Barnett Plus 1.jpg
    Mike Barnett: +1
    A fiddle prodigy who received a Grammy nod for his 2017 Compass Records release, Portraits In Fiddles, Mike Barnett returns with an album of 14 duets he's titled +1.
  • Melissa Carper - Daddy's Country Gold.jpg
    Melissa Carper: Daddy's Country Gold
    Imagine if Billie Holiday were to make an album inspired by Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, Bob Wills and the like.
  • Charley Crockett 10 For Slim.jpg
    10 For Slim: Charley Crockett Sings James Hand
    He’s fast become one of our favorite modern-yet-classic country singers, and now he’s helping us get to know the late great James Hand.
  • Rhiannon Giddens They're Calling.jpeg
    Rhiannon Giddons with Francesco Turrisi: They're Calling Me Home
    The cofounder of the Carolina Chocolate Drops continues her exploration of American roots music, along with her Italian partner who explores folk and classical styles of elsewhere in the world. Recorded on an Irish farm!Listen on Apple MusicListen on Spotify
  • Norah Jones - 'Til We Meet Again.jpg
    Norah Jones: 'Til We Meet Again (Live)
    Her first live album, comprised of 14 songs recorded between 2017 and 2019 on three continents.
  • Leftover Brand New.jpg
    Leftover Salmon: Brand New Good Old Days
    Drew, Vince, Andy, Greg & Alwyn each have some wonderful new originals, plus fun covers from John Hartford and Conway Twitty/Ronnie Reno!
  • Reverend-Peytons-Big-Damn-Band-Dance-Songs-For-Hard-Times.jpg
    Rev. Peyton's Big Damn Band: Dance Songs for Hard Times
    “A reverent take on foundational country-blues boosted by gospel energy and scrappy heartland edge.” (Rolling Stone)
  • Esther Rose How Many Times.jpg
    Esther Rose - How Many Times
    Rose expands her alt-country sound beautifully, with equally beautiful, surprisingly uplifting songs. Surprising only because she has had a tough couple of years (as have most of us!). She describes this album as symbolizing an awakening: “It’s not really about feeling better, it’s about feeling it, whatever it is.”
  • Todd Snider First Agnostic.jpg
    Todd Snider - First Agnostic Church of Hope and Wonder
    Concurrent with this new one this week as been a day-long faux internal struggle on social media within the Snider camp and his record label, in which the troubadour announced his “retirement”. Also a documentary about the making of the album, a 4/20 video, a sermon on agnosticism...