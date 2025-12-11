Langhorne Slim – The Dreamin’ Kind

Langhorne Slim’s music has always been marked by diverse influences and unexpected turns. This time, he’s plugged in more than before: "I love acoustic music. I love folk music. But those aren't my only loves. Rock & roll has always tickled the same place in my soul as great singer-songwriter music, and I wanted to explore those influences. Raw songs that make you feel something: that's the stuff I'm after." His ninth album is scheduled for release on January 16th. He plays the Grey Eagle in Asheville on February 7th.