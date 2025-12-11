Among our favorites of the new releases, these albums have achieved heavy rotation status in WNCW's Music Mix. Click on the album to go to links to listen on Apple Music.
Langhorne Slim – The Dreamin’ Kind
Langhorne Slim’s music has always been marked by diverse influences and unexpected turns. This time, he’s plugged in more than before: "I love acoustic music. I love folk music. But those aren't my only loves. Rock & roll has always tickled the same place in my soul as great singer-songwriter music, and I wanted to explore those influences. Raw songs that make you feel something: that's the stuff I'm after." His ninth album is scheduled for release on January 16th. He plays the Grey Eagle in Asheville on February 7th.