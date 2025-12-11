© 2025 WNCW
Langhorne Slim – The Dreamin’ Kind

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published December 11, 2025 at 3:51 PM EST

Langhorne Slim’s music has always been marked by diverse influences and unexpected turns. This time, he’s plugged in more than before: "I love acoustic music. I love folk music. But those aren't my only loves. Rock & roll has always tickled the same place in my soul as great singer-songwriter music, and I wanted to explore those influences. Raw songs that make you feel something: that's the stuff I'm after." His ninth album is scheduled for release on January 16th. He plays the Grey Eagle in Asheville on February 7th.
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
