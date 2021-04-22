Martin AndersonMusic Director & Host
Eschewing his mother’s taste for easy listening music early on, Martin Anderson was raised on his dad’s love for jazz, his brother’s Beatles/classic rock LP’s, and the bluegrass and Top 40 radio of the D.C. area. He played trombone all through high school, but upon starting college decided to spin the music of others instead, so he began volunteering for the University of Delaware’s WXDR/WVUD overnight and morning mixes. He promptly put his B.A. in American History to use by moving to Eugene, Oregon, where he spent the 90’s working in natural foods, environmental causes, and above all, public radio. He hosted various folk, world, Triple-A, and other shows at KLCC, and started a “Miles of Bluegrass” show at KRVM. After two years working underwriting sales and various music and public affairs programs at KHSU in Arcata, CA, Martin joined WNCW in 2001 as your weekday morning host. He loves interviewing the many talented musicians who come to Studio B, stretching out with the many styles ‘NCW embraces, and reflecting the themes of listeners, events of the day, and our beautiful Southern Appalachian landscape. As Music Director, he books our live sessions, keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music, and programs various features heard throughout the week, from new music spotlights to The Spindale Cycle. When not at the station, he enjoys hiking, gardening, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
Casey Driessen was our guest in Studio B Tuesday, April 27th. After a few years living in Spain as a teacher, the fine fiddler for many great projects is back home in Asheville! He spoke with Martin about his latest “Otherlands: A Global Music Exploration” video/audio collection of trips to Scotland, Ireland, Finland, Spain, India, & Japan. If you missed it live, you can listen here.
Mipso will join us this Thursday the 29th at 12 Noon in Studio BPerhaps North Carolina’s most modern-sounding string-band quartet, Mipso formed at UNC Chapel Hill in 2013. Joseph Terrell (guitar), Libby Rodenbough (fiddle), Jacob Sharp (mandolin), and Wood Robinson (bass) return to Studio B for the first time in six years, on their way to an outdoor show at the Hazel Robinson Amphitheatre Thursday evening in Asheville!
