Monday 8/18: New singles by Dar Williams, Shawn Camp, and The Ruen Brothers

Dar Williams has spent most of her life touring the world, and perhaps her love affair with Paris is reflected in this new single from her 13th album, Hummingbird Highway, out September 12 on Righteous Babe Records. September 12th also sees the release of Shawn Camp’s The Ghost of Sis Draper, which features 10 songs co-written by Camp and the late Guy Clark, as well as one solo Clark composition, all centered around their famous character immortalized in this beloved song. We’re looking forward to seeing Shawn at the Earl Scruggs Music Festival coming up Labor Day weekend, both with his Earls of Leicester and with another of Clark’s frequent collaborators, Verlon Thompson. The Ruen Brothers have a dramatic song shaped by Rupert Stansall’s haunting production and brother Henry Stansall’s yearning, multi-octave vocals, perhaps shaped by their love for film noir and Westerns. After working previously with Rick Rubin, their self-produced album Awooo comes out on October 17th, weeks after their return to the Albino Skunk Music Festival.