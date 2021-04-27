© 2021
Each Monday through Thursday, we feature a few tracks from new releases during the two o'clock hour. We call it "New Tunes at Two". We hope you'll join us!

    Monday April 26th: Todd Snider - First Agnostic Church of Hope and Wonder
    Concurrent with this new one this week as been a day-long faux internal struggle on social media within the Snider camp and his record label, in which the troubadour announced his “retirement”. Also a documentary about the making of the album, a 4/20 video, a sermon on agnosticism... But let’s not get ahead of ourselves: first, the songs!