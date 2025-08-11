Wednesday 8/13: Sunny Sweeney – Rhinestone Requiem

Sunny Sweeney has made a name for herself with most music fans these past few years as a host on a couple of Sirius/XM’s country music channels. But she went back into the studio to record and co-produce this new one, which draws on her East Texas upbringing and years spent working the Nashville and Austin music scenes. She’s clearly forsaken the pop-oriented direction of her past for a more honky-tonk focus, and we applaud her for that! Sunny Sweeney’s tour for this new one takes her to Galax, VA on Aug. 22nd and Johnson City, TN on the 23rd.