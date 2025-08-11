© 2025 WNCW
Wednesday 8/13: Sunny Sweeney – Rhinestone Requiem

By Martin Anderson
Published August 11, 2025 at 8:17 AM EDT

Sunny Sweeney has made a name for herself with most music fans these past few years as a host on a couple of Sirius/XM’s country music channels. But she went back into the studio to record and co-produce this new one, which draws on her East Texas upbringing and years spent working the Nashville and Austin music scenes. She’s clearly forsaken the pop-oriented direction of her past for a more honky-tonk focus, and we applaud her for that! Sunny Sweeney’s tour for this new one takes her to Galax, VA on Aug. 22nd and Johnson City, TN on the 23rd.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
