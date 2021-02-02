Home Page top Stories
Mipso will join us this Thursday the 29th at 12 Noon in Studio BPerhaps North Carolina’s most modern-sounding string-band quartet, Mipso formed at UNC Chapel Hill in 2013. Joseph Terrell (guitar), Libby Rodenbough (fiddle), Jacob Sharp (mandolin), and Wood Robinson (bass) return to Studio B for the first time in six years, on their way to an outdoor show at the Hazel Robinson Amphitheatre Thursday evening in Asheville!
WNCW New Releases for the Week of April 26th
SOUTHERN SONGS & STORIES: TOUGH TIMES ENCAPSULATED IN THE BEAUTY OF HER SONG: ESTHER ROSE
Did you miss a WNCW Studio B Session? Want to see a session again?
Tuesday nights at 8pm, WNCW presents 20/21, the show that explores musical connections between the 20th century and the 21st. Host Kevin Washington, invites you to join him for a show where you’ll hear current WNCW artists alongside their influences, notable producers’ works over the past and current century, tunes from musical families over the decades and a lot more. It’s 20/21, the new show connecting the dots from yesteryear to now. 8-9pm every Tuesday on listener-powered radio, WNCW.
The pandemic shaped President Biden's first joint address to Congress in many ways, from the dress code to the guest list. While most people watched remotely, photos show what it was like in the room.
In a historic first, President Biden delivered his joint address to Congress flanked by two women: Vice President Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
NPR reporters provide fact checks and analysis of President Biden first joint address to Congress.
Afghan Gen. Sami Sadat spoke with NPR about day-to-day life in Afghanistan, how the army will operate without U.S. support and what he's learned over the years during the war.
At issue was whether schools may punish students for speech that occurs online and off campus but may affect school order. The case is the biggest test of student speech rights since 1969.
Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan face charges of attempted kidnapping and hate crimes in the death of Arbery, a Black man gunned down while on a run last year.