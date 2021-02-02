Hannah & The Wistfuls is an alt-country/indie band featuring the songwriting, vocals, and rhythm guitar of Hannah Kaminer; the keys, bass and harmonies of Kevin Williams (Holy Ghost Tent Revival, Fwuit, Tyler Ramsey, Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters); drums by Ross Montsinger (Holy Ghost Tent Revival, Fwuit, Tina & Her Pony, The Moon & You, and more); and pedal steel, lap steel, dobro, and electric guitar by Asheville's Jackson Dulaney (Alex Krug, Pretty Little Goat, Alexa Rose, and more). The band frequently collaborates with Asheville-based musicians Melissa Hyman (cello, bass, harmony vocals) and Jackson Grimm (guitar, banjo, harmony vocals). They have a show at Saluda’s “Top of the Grade” series Friday evening. Hannah Kaminer is an Asheville-based singer/songwriter who delivers gut-punching lyrics about love, loss, and home, painting portraits of small-town Appalachian life while wrestling with themes such as gentrification and overdevelopment, bait-and-switch religion, codependence, and dysfunctional relationships.
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A K means the rich and poor are pulling apart. A C supposedly means they're coming back together. We hear the case for both. Which letter you see may depend on what you choose to pay attention to.
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The week of Labor Day marks the unofficial kickoff of the general election season. President Trump's unpopularity and Democratic enthusiasm means control of Congress is on the ballot.
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The television series, Star Trek, turns 60 on Tuesday. The original show aired for only three seasons, but it spawned prequels and sequels (on TV and in theaters) and still has a cult following.
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Canada struck back at U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday with tariffs on about $20 billion worth of U.S. goods. The outcome could resonate far beyond Canada.
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King Charles III has reiterated that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, remain non-working members of the royal family following their return to the United Kingdom.