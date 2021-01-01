Business Underwriting

Business Sponsorship with WNCW

Contact WNCW's Underwriting Team at cathy@wncw.org or 828-395-1585.

With our audience of nearly 100,000 weekly listeners in five southeastern states WNCW offers sponsorship opportunities for any company. We have the ability to deliver your message to public radio listeners, who are an intelligent, active and motivated audience. They will support businesses that support public radio. Through a tax-deductible contribution, you can access this audience by way of on-air and online acknowledgments.

Consider what audience you would like to reach and how much you are interested in spending to reach the well educated, financially secure and discerning audience on WNCW. With this information, contact our Underwriting Department today so they can help you structure an underwriting package that meets your needs and expectations.

For information on Music Event Underwriting and Live Music Calendar, click here.

For information on having WNCW Media Sponsor your event, click here.

Underwriters: Pay Your Bill Online - click here!