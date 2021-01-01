© 2021
Mission

WNCW's MissionIt is the mission of WNCW to advance the broadest educational goals of Isothermal Community College through the operation of a full service, professional public radio service that encourages its audience to pursue a quest for lifelong learning.

Implementation

To carry out its mission, WNCW will serve listeners by:

- Broadcasting distinctive programming that will inform, enlighten, inspire and entertain audiences from diverse cultural, educational and socio-economic backgrounds.

- Providing programming to listeners interested in contemporary society that is anchored in popular music, art and culture and the traditions that have inspired them; and creating an identity as an authority on the indigenous music of the Appalachian region, both recorded and live.

- Distributing programming in a non-commercial setting through traditional radio technologies and through electronic media such the Internet and direct broadcast satellite.

- Maintaining financial independence, attracting necessary financial resources from listeners and organizations that value WNCW's programming.

- Maintaining a creative, knowledgeable and talented staff that will provide quality programming, attracting necessary financial resources and using them judiciously, and gathering information and knowledge resulting from a relationship with our listeners.

Adopted by the Isothermal Community College Board of Trustees on February 10, 2004

 