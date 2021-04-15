Casey Driessen was our guest in Studio B Tuesday, April 27th. After a few years living in Spain as a teacher, the fine fiddler for many great projects is back home in Asheville! He spoke with Martin about his latest “Otherlands: A Global Music Exploration” video/audio collection of trips to Scotland, Ireland, Finland, Spain, India, & Japan. If you missed it live, you can listen here.

Listen • 39:16