© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Studio B

About This Section
Studio B Performances - Presented by Sierra Nevada
  • casey Driessen Studio B 2.jpg
    Live in Studio B: Casey Driessen
    Martin Anderson
    ,
    Casey Driessen was our guest in Studio B Tuesday, April 27th. After a few years living in Spain as a teacher, the fine fiddler for many great projects is back home in Asheville! He spoke with Martin about his latest “Otherlands: A Global Music Exploration” video/audio collection of trips to Scotland, Ireland, Finland, Spain, India, & Japan. If you missed it live, you can listen here.
  • mipso-cabin.jpg
    Mipso Live in Studio B Thursday at noon!
    Martin Anderson
    ,
    Mipso will join us this Thursday the 29th at 12 Noon in Studio BPerhaps North Carolina’s most modern-sounding string-band quartet, Mipso formed at UNC Chapel Hill in 2013. Joseph Terrell (guitar), Libby Rodenbough (fiddle), Jacob Sharp (mandolin), and Wood Robinson (bass) return to Studio B for the first time in six years, on their way to an outdoor show at the Hazel Robinson Amphitheatre Thursday evening in Asheville!
Load More