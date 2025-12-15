Live in Studio B, Wednesday at 1pm: Dillon Fence

Look who’s back! Dillon Fence was formed at UNC-Chapel Hill in 1986, and made some great music that was played across the U.S. and U.K. “back in the 90s” (to quote the song and album from the band Hobex, formed by Greg Humphreys after Dillon Fence’s breakup in 2000). They’re now kicking off a “Celebrating Rosemary” tour, and Humphreys, Johnny Irion, and the band play the Grey Eagle in Asheville on Wednesday evening and the Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte on Thursday.