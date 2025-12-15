© 2025 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our donation page is back up — with a new look! Donate now and try it out.

Live in Studio B, Wednesday at 1pm: Dillon Fence

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published December 15, 2025 at 8:39 AM EST

Look who’s back! Dillon Fence was formed at UNC-Chapel Hill in 1986, and made some great music that was played across the U.S. and U.K. “back in the 90s” (to quote the song and album from the band Hobex, formed by Greg Humphreys after Dillon Fence’s breakup in 2000). They’re now kicking off a “Celebrating Rosemary” tour, and Humphreys, Johnny Irion, and the band play the Grey Eagle in Asheville on Wednesday evening and the Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte on Thursday.
Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson