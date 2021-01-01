Volunteer At WNCW 88.7 FM

Answering phones at fund drives is usually the first thing that comes to mind when folks hear the words "volunteering at a public radio station." We definitely need phone volunteers and it's a fun way to help WNCW as you can see from the image. However, there are many tasks at WNCW that need to be accomplished throughout the year. Your help and expertise would be greatly appreciated at the station. Here's a list of some things volunteers can do to help our listener supported, grassroots radio station WNCW 88.7 FM:

answer phones

help at outdoor events

website maintenance

work with computers

ARC Overnight DJ

data entry

stuff envelopes

take photos

creating displays for events

help in Studio B

organize space

organize digital images



