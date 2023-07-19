This week our guest is Mark Brine, an Americana folk and blues singer-songwriter creating art that is “pure and rootsy, and brimming with emotion harkening back to Jimmie Rodgers and the Carter Family.”We discuss the evolution of country music and the underbelly of Nashville on this hour of Appalachian Vibes Radio Show from WNCW.You can learn more about Mark Brine at https://markbrine.com/Appalachian Vibes Radio Show from WNCW is listener nominated, you can nominate an artist by emailing Amanda at appalachianvibes.net. Appalachian Vibes Radio Show is created and produced by Amanda Bocchi, a neo soul singer-songwriter, multi instrumentalist and journalist hailing from the Appalachian Mountains of Virginia.

