Stephen Davies: "Granny's Got A Fart Gun"

My guest this week is Stephen Davies, a comedy rap artist best known for his work with the cult-favorite group Illbotz and his father-son duo, Knuckleheadz, alongside his son Jackson. Off the stage, Stephen has spent the last 25 years as an activities director and administrator in nursing homes.

Drawing from decades of real-life experience, Stephen recently released Granny’s Got a Fart Gun—a collection of hilarious and heartwarming stories from the nursing home. It’s a laugh-out-loud celebration of humanity, aging, and the unexpected moments that make life unforgettable.