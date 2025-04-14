© 2025 WNCW
Appalachian Vibes

Stephen Davies: "Granny's Got A Fart Gun"

By Amanda Bocchi
Published April 14, 2025 at 8:12 AM EDT

My guest this week is Stephen Davies, a comedy rap artist best known for his work with the cult-favorite group Illbotz and his father-son duo, Knuckleheadz, alongside his son Jackson. Off the stage, Stephen has spent the last 25 years as an activities director and administrator in nursing homes.

Drawing from decades of real-life experience, Stephen recently released Granny’s Got a Fart Gun—a collection of hilarious and heartwarming stories from the nursing home. It’s a laugh-out-loud celebration of humanity, aging, and the unexpected moments that make life unforgettable.

Appalachian Vibes
Amanda Bocchi
Amanda Bocchi is the host of Appalachian Vibes. As a musician and former producer for a Southwest Virginia NPR station, Amanda noticed the lack of diversity represented in the music community in Appalachia. She created the hour-long radio show and podcast as a response to the lack of diversity in Appalachia.
