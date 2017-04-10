© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
down_the_road_image.jpg
Down the Road on the Blue Ridge Music Trails of North Carolina

Down the Road on the Blue Ridge Music Trails of North Carolina features Laura Boosinger, celebrated musician, folklorist and storyteller, as host. In each segment, she highlights bluegrass and old-time music stories, performers and musical traditions across the 29 mountain and foothills counties included in the Blue Ridge Music Trails of North Carolina footprint. Learn more at BlueRidgeMusicNC.com .

Latest Episodes
  • Image of Lula and Glenn Bolick
    Down The Road BRMT | PODCAST: GLENN and LULA BOLICK Carry On Music - Craft Traditions
    Glenn and Lula Bolick of Caldwell County are 2018 winners of the N.C. Heritage Award, the state’s highest honor for traditional artists. Lula is a member…
  • Woman smiling holding banjo
    Down The Road BRMT | Marsha Bowman Todd Makes Her Mark In The Mountains
    Many of today’s outstanding old-time and bluegrass musicians carry on longstanding family traditions. One such artist is multi-instrumentalist and…
  • David Holt and Doc Watson performing
    Down the Road BRMT | Ep. 36: Doc Watson Recalls Mountain Childhood
    Arthel Lane Watson, better known as "Doc," grew up on Osborne Mountain in Watauga County, NC. Doc lost his sight to an eye infection before the age of one…
  • Man standing and playing banjo while singing
    Down the Road BRMT | Ep. 35: Clarence Ashley Rediscovered in Folk Revival
    Clarence “Tom” Ashley, a banjo player and guitarist from Mountain City, Tennessee, got his start in the medicine show circuit in the late 20s and 30s, but…
  • Man's face
    Down the Road BRMT | Ep. 34: Ray Hicks Made Folktales Come Alive
    Ray Hicks grew up on a hardscrabble mountain farm on Beech Mountain. From his grandfather, young Hicks learned a dozen Jack tales, part of the rich…
  • Frank Proffitt playing guitar while sitting outside
    Down the Road BRMT | Ep. 33: Frank Proffitt Sang the Murder Ballad "Tom Dooley"
    In 1938, Frank Proffitt of Beech Mountain recorded the song “Tom Dooley.” The murder ballad tells the true-life tale of a Civil War love triangle that…
  • Man holding banjo
    Down the Road BRMT | Ep. 32: Charlie Poole Pioneered Piedmont Banjo Style
    One of the pioneers of country music, Charlie Poole was born in 1892 in Franklinville, a small town in Randolph County, NC. He played the banjo from an…
  • Two men playing instruments and smiling
    Down the Road BRMT | Ep. 31: Round Peak Artists Shaped Old-Time Style
    Surry County’s Round Peak area, and the surrounding communities between Mount Airy, N.C., and Galax, Va., have shaped the sound of Old-Time music heard…
  • Down the Road - Blue Ridge Music Trails of North Carolina logo
    Down the Road BRMT | Ep. 30: What Are the Blue Ridge Music Trails?
    Throughout this series, we’ve invited you to journey down the road with us on the highways and byways that make up the Blue Ridge Music Trails. But just…
  • Two men playing instruments and smiling
    Down the Road BRMT | Ep. 29: Breaking up Christmas
    In the Blue Ridge, the Christmas season was celebrated for days on end, with gatherings of family and friends, good food, and lots of music. This was…
Load More