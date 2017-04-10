Down the Road on the Blue Ridge Music Trails of North Carolina
Down the Road on the Blue Ridge Music Trails of North Carolina features Laura Boosinger, celebrated musician, folklorist and storyteller, as host. In each segment, she highlights bluegrass and old-time music stories, performers and musical traditions across the 29 mountain and foothills counties included in the Blue Ridge Music Trails of North Carolina footprint. Learn more at BlueRidgeMusicNC.com .
Latest Episodes
Glenn and Lula Bolick of Caldwell County are 2018 winners of the N.C. Heritage Award, the state’s highest honor for traditional artists. Lula is a member…
Many of today’s outstanding old-time and bluegrass musicians carry on longstanding family traditions. One such artist is multi-instrumentalist and…
Down the Road BRMT | Ep. 36: Doc Watson Recalls Mountain ChildhoodArthel Lane Watson, better known as "Doc," grew up on Osborne Mountain in Watauga County, NC. Doc lost his sight to an eye infection before the age of one…
Down the Road BRMT | Ep. 35: Clarence Ashley Rediscovered in Folk RevivalClarence “Tom” Ashley, a banjo player and guitarist from Mountain City, Tennessee, got his start in the medicine show circuit in the late 20s and 30s, but…
Down the Road BRMT | Ep. 34: Ray Hicks Made Folktales Come AliveRay Hicks grew up on a hardscrabble mountain farm on Beech Mountain. From his grandfather, young Hicks learned a dozen Jack tales, part of the rich…
Down the Road BRMT | Ep. 33: Frank Proffitt Sang the Murder Ballad "Tom Dooley"In 1938, Frank Proffitt of Beech Mountain recorded the song “Tom Dooley.” The murder ballad tells the true-life tale of a Civil War love triangle that…
Down the Road BRMT | Ep. 32: Charlie Poole Pioneered Piedmont Banjo StyleOne of the pioneers of country music, Charlie Poole was born in 1892 in Franklinville, a small town in Randolph County, NC. He played the banjo from an…
Down the Road BRMT | Ep. 31: Round Peak Artists Shaped Old-Time StyleSurry County’s Round Peak area, and the surrounding communities between Mount Airy, N.C., and Galax, Va., have shaped the sound of Old-Time music heard…
Throughout this series, we’ve invited you to journey down the road with us on the highways and byways that make up the Blue Ridge Music Trails. But just…
Down the Road BRMT | Ep. 29: Breaking up ChristmasIn the Blue Ridge, the Christmas season was celebrated for days on end, with gatherings of family and friends, good food, and lots of music. This was…