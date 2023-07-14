American Songcathcher

Every other Tuesday morning at 7:51 AM during NPR's Morning Edition

Tracing the roots of American music from its cultured past to artists playing it forward, join folk musician and host Nicholas Edward Williams for this audio documentary-style series. Each episode dives into 4-5 stories.

We start with the journey behind a traditional song, then uncover the lives of impactful musicians across the American roots music spectrum; to someone doing so today. Hear stories of immigrants who brought their music to America, the pioneers who shaped us, the under-represented, and songs of the South: Gospel, Blues, Country, and the Folk music that's derived from it all.