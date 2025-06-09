Talkin' Blues // Charlie Hunter

Today, I’m sharing a conversation I had with GRAMMY-NOMINATED American guitarist, composer, producer, and bandleader Charlie Hunter. He first came onto the scene in the early 1990s, and simultaneously plays bass lines, chords, and melodies on custom seven and eight-string guitars, as featured in trios and quintet projects, as well as Garage-A-Trois. Notably, Charlie is also a student of ragtime guitar, using the true two-finger technique pioneered by Arthur Blind Blake and very different from what he’s known for. We talked about Charlie’s upbringing in a musical family, finding his own path, the groove and authenticity, all things Blind Blake, and as usual, we geeked out on some music history. Enjoy!

