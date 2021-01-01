PSA Guidelines
WNCW PSA Guidelines
NOTE: Live music events are excluded from PSA's. You can submit them on WNCW's FREE online calendar by going to wncw.org and click on Events. This online calendar is open to all events and has public access.
If you are interested in announcing your live music or other events on-air through Underwriting or throughLive Music Calendar, contact Cathy Walker at cathy@wncw.org or (828) 287-8000 ext. 1585.
Submit art-related events to our Arts Calendar by sending an email to info@wncw.org.
• Send all PSA's to psa@wncw.org
• Keep it Short! Thirty - Sixty seconds, or less than sixty words
• Provide pronunciation (pro-NUN-see-A-shun) of difficult words and names.
• State only Facts! PSA's can only contain value-neutral wording. Words such as Best, Interesting, Fun, Entertaining, and High Quality are all statements of
• Don't include Calls to Action! As a public radio station, WNCW cannot directly command or urge listeners to carry out an action. Instead of "Come on Down",
• Don't mention Price or Cost! As a public radio station, WNCW can not mention prices. "Ticket information is available at 420-4334" is preferable to "Tickets
• Include Contact Information and necessary dates and times.
• Don't submit Press Releases, Brochures, etc. Due to the volume of PSA's received by WNCW, we lack the resources necessary to convert press releases, brochures, calendars, and posters into ready-to-air Public Service Announcements. We will happily edit PSA's which conform to formatting guidelines for length, diction, and clarity. Condensing these informational resources into brief PSA's according to guidelines ensures a better chance of air time.
• PSA's must be submitted at least two weeks prior to event to be considered for air play.