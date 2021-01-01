PSA Guidelines

• Send all PSA's to psa@wncw.org

• Keep it Short! Thirty - Sixty seconds, or less than sixty words

• Provide pronunciation (pro-NUN-see-A-shun) of difficult words and names.

• State only Facts! PSA's can only contain value-neutral wording. Words such as Best, Interesting, Fun, Entertaining, and High Quality are all statements of

opinion, and can not be used.

• Don't include Calls to Action! As a public radio station, WNCW cannot directly command or urge listeners to carry out an action. Instead of "Come on Down",

"Stop By", or "Check out", try "You are Invited to." or other neutral wording.

• Don't mention Price or Cost! As a public radio station, WNCW can not mention prices. "Ticket information is available at 420-4334" is preferable to "Tickets

are Available for $5" or "Parking is $42" or even "Seniors are Half Price".

• Include Contact Information and necessary dates and times.

• Don't submit Press Releases, Brochures, etc. Due to the volume of PSA's received by WNCW, we lack the resources necessary to convert press releases, brochures, calendars, and posters into ready-to-air Public Service Announcements. We will happily edit PSA's which conform to formatting guidelines for length, diction, and clarity. Condensing these informational resources into brief PSA's according to guidelines ensures a better chance of air time.

• PSA's must be submitted at least two weeks prior to event to be considered for air play.