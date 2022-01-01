Search Query
Hosts, Staff & Volunteers
Paul Foster
Senior Producer/News and Public Service
Martin Anderson
Music Director and Host
Joe Greene
Music Host
Roland Dierauf
Music Host and Jazz and Beyond Host
Armando Bellmas
Host
Brad Watson
Cosmic American Music Show Host
Carol Rifkin
This Old Porch Host
Corrie Askew
Mountain Mornings Host and Producer
Haley Walker
Music Host
Harry Strider
ARC Overnight Volunteer Host
Jasmin Melton
Music Host
Joe Kendrick
Director of Programming and Operations
John Fowler
This Old Porch Host and Word Stage Producer
Julian Booker
Music Host
Justin Devito
Dubatomic Particles Host
Kevin Washington
Music Host and Operations Assistant
Marshall Ballew
Frank On Friday Host
Mike Dew
Saturday Night House Party Host
Renee Denton
Local Color Host
Richard Beard
Celtic Winds Host
Rob Daves
Programmer and Host for ARC Overnight
Sander Morrison
Music Host
Scotty Robertson
The Rhythm Theorem Host
Spencer Jones
Underwriting Sales Representative & Music Host
Steve Blanton
Saturday Night House Party Host
Tom Fellenbaum
Celtic Winds Host
Tom Pittman
The Gospel Truth and Country Gold Host
Trent Henley
Dead Air and Dubatomic Particles Host
Rachel Hilton
Celtic Winds Host
Staff
Brenda Craig
Underwriting Marketing Manager
Cathy Walker
Business and Traffic Coordinator
Dave Kester
Director of Radio Operations
Joe Kendrick
Director of Programming and Operations
Kim Henson
Membership Coordinator
Sean Rubin
Studio Engineer
Spencer Jones
Underwriting Sales Representative & Music Host
Taylor Winchester
Underwriting Sales Representative
Volunteers