Music Event Underwriting
WNCW offers Live Music Calendar underwriting packages to artists, concert and event promoters, and venues. The listings can include the business name, artists, up to three, official event name, date, time, venue and city.
The listings are included on the calendar for 6-day intervals, which are read a minimum of four times per weekday, Monday – Friday, and on Saturdays between 8 am – 12 am. The Live Calendar listings alternate in order to adhere to airtime limits.
Rate schedules are available for for-profit and non-profit organizations. Please submit requests at least one week prior to the desired air date. Contracts must be signed and returned before air date.
Contact Us
- For more information contact Cathy Walker at cathy@wncw.org or 828-395-1585.
- To receive an estimate or file a listing, submit the Live Music Calendar Questionnaire Form to cathy@wncw.org, download the form below.
- Good Tips to know about the Live Music Calendar, rates included, click here.
- Submit an event to WNCW's free online events calendar.
- For Media Sponsorship requests see the Media Sponsorship Application.
- For Business Underwriting options contact underwriting@wncw.org or 828-395-1595.