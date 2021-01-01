Music Event Underwriting

WNCW offers Live Music Calendar underwriting packages to artists, concert and event promoters, and venues. The listings can include the business name, artists, up to three, official event name, date, time, venue and city.

The listings are included on the calendar for 6-day intervals, which are read a minimum of four times per weekday, Monday – Friday, and on Saturdays between 8 am – 12 am. The Live Calendar listings alternate in order to adhere to airtime limits.

Rate schedules are available for for-profit and non-profit organizations. Please submit requests at least one week prior to the desired air date. Contracts must be signed and returned before air date.

