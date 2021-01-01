Planned Giving: Give a Lasting Gift to WNCW

For more than 30 years, WNCW has been a part of your community and life, providing value by giving knowledge, vision, and entertainment that you deserve. Planned Gifts make it possible to support this level of excellence in public radio for many generations to come.

Each donor's goal is unique. We appreciate any consideration of a planned gift and would like to provide you with additional information and education on planned giving to help you meet your goals. There are many options for your gift, from simple planned giving to life insurance based giving, so please explore your options by speaking to your lawyer, financial advisor and family. Contact Dave Kester dave@wncw.org or 828-395-1594 about your gift and for any other assistance we may be able to provide in completing the gift.

WNCW Gift Options

Gifts of Bequest - A gift through your estate plan is an easy way for you to make a future gift. By including WNCW in your will and estate plan, you ensure the future of WNCW for the next generation. J

Gifts of Stocks and Bonds - A gift of your securities, including your stocks or bonds, is an easy way for you to make a gift. By making a gift of your appreciated securities, you can avoid paying capital gains tax that would otherwise be due if you sold these assets.

Gifts of Retirement Assets - A gift of your retirement assets, such as a gift from your IRA, 401k, 403b, pension or other tax deferred plan, is an excellent way to make a gift. By making a gift of your retirement assets, you will help further our work.

Gift of Insurance - A gift of your life insurance policy is an excellent way to make a gift to us. If your life insurance policy is no longer needed or will no longer benefit your survivors consider making a gift and help further our mission.

Gifts of Real Estate - A gift of your real property (such as your home, vacation property, vacant land, farmland or ranch or commercial property) can make a great gift. If you own appreciated real property, you can avoid paying capital gains tax by making a gift to us.

Gifts of Cash - A gift of cash is a simple and easy way for you to make a gift. You will receive a charitable tax deduction that will provide you with savings on this year's tax return. Donate now and become a member of WNCW.

WNCW 88.7-FM Public Radio is part of Isothermal Community College. Contributions made to Isothermal Community College Foundation, Inc. in support of WNCW 88.7-FM Public Radio are tax-deductible. Planned Giving contributions are to be made to Isothermal Community College Foundation, Inc. to be distributed to WNCW 88.7-FM Public Radio.

WNCW/Isothermal Community College Foundation, Inc. tax identification number: 58-1518223

WNCW/Isothermal Community College tax identification number: 56-0841505

Sample Bequest Language

“I give, devise and bequeath [specific dollar amount, asset, percentage of, or remainder of estate] to Isothermal Community College Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)(3) charitable organization located in Spindale, North Carolina, for the benefit of WNCW 88.7-FM Public Radio. The Foundation’s tax identification number is 58-1518223.”

Have You Already Made a Planned Gift to Support WNCW?

If you have made a planned gift to support WNCW but haven't let us know, we hope you'll contact us. We would be honored to acknowledge your generosity with membership in the Legacy Society (either publicly or anonymously) and invite you to our Appreciation Events. Plus, your planned gift today will inspire others to do the same.

Contact Dave Kester 828-395-1594 or send an email to dave@wncw.org about your gift and for any other assistance we may be able to provide in completing the gift. Your support is greatly appreciated.

All information is intended to be illustrative in nature and may not cover all issues pertinent to every individual situation. WNCW 88.7-FM suggests consulting with your financial or legal advisor to determine your own personal situation before making any decisions.



