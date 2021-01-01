Directions to WNCW

If using GPS for directions, use "Denny's, Forest City, NC" - Isothermal Community College, home of WNCW, is located directly across the street from Denny's.

If this is your first time coming to the station please allow extra time to find your way around the campus and get to the station.

Directions from Asheville, NC (estimated travel time - 1hr 15min)

• Take I-240 West to I-26 East

• Ride I-26 East to exit 67 (which is Hwy 74 East, at the bottom of Saluda Grade)

• Take Hwy 74 East (towards Rutherfordton) to exit 181 (which is Hwy 74 Alt.)

• Ride Hwy 74 Alt. to the 7 th traffic light

• At the 7 th light, make a left into Isothermal Community College (there'll be a Denny's across from the college)

• At the stop sign, make a left onto ICC Loop Rd. (follow signs for WNCW)

• Follow the signs for WNCW to the last building on the right

• Look for the blue and white WNCW sign on the building...that's us...c'mon in!

Directions from Black Mountain, NC (estimated travel time - 1 hr)

• Take I-40 East for about 20 minutes to Hwy. 221 (at Marion)

• Take 221 South approx. 20 miles, to Hwy. 64.

• At the exit, take a Left onto Hwy 64 heading East to the next light (which is Hwy 74 Alt.)

• Take a Right on Hwy 74 Alt., and follow it to the 5 th (?) traffic light

• At the light, make a right into Isothermal Community College (there'll be a Denny's across from the college)

• At the stop sign, make a left onto ICC Loop Rd. and follow the signs for WNCW.

• Follow the signs for WNCW to the last building on the right

• Look for the big blue and white WNCW sign on the building; that's us, c'mon in!

Directions from Charlotte, NC (estimated travel time - 1.5 hrs)

• Take I-85 South out of Charlotte to Hwy. 74 West

• Ride Hwy. 74 West to exit 181 (Hwy 74 Alt)

• Take Hwy. 74 Alt. to the seventh traffic light (there will be a Denny's on the right)

• Make a left into Isothermal Community College

• At stop sign, make a left onto ICC Loop Rd. (just follow the signs for WNCW)

• Take ICC Loop Rd. to the last building on the right (with the blue and white WNCW sign)

Directions from Greenville, SC (estimated travel time - 1.5 hrs)

• Continue on I-85 headed NE

• After Spartanburg, take Rt. 221 North

• At Spindale, turn Right onto Poors Ford Road

• Follow Poors Ford Rd. until it ends, where you'll see two gas stations.

• Take a Right, and then an immediate left (at the Baptist Church) onto Piney Ridge Rd.

• You'll see ICC on the left; make a left onto the 2 nd ICC Loop Rd.

• The first building on the left is ours (next to the radar dishes.)

• Look for the big WNCW sign on the building...that's us...c'mon in!

Directions from Raleigh/Durham and Winston Salem, NC

(estimated travel time - 4 hrs, 3.5 hrs, 2.5 hrs respectively)

• Traveling Interstate 40 west, take exit 103 – Morganton/Hwy 64

• Turn left onto Hwy 64

• Travel Hwy 64 approximately 25 miles to Hwy 74A

• Turn Left onto Hwy 74A

• Turn right into Isothermal Community College (the college is across the street from Denny's)

• Proceed to the stop sign and turn left, following the signs for WNCW. WNCW is the last building on the right before the next stop sign.