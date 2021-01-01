WNCW Car Donation Program

Thinking about selling your car, boat, motorcycle, truck, or other vehicle? Donate it to WNCW instead!

Take part in our Vehicle Donation Program to support the radio programs you love on WNCW, and receive a tax deduction when you itemize your return.

Here’s how it works:

All you need is a clear title, and we’ll take care of the rest, including pick-up, at no cost to you. Once your vehicle has been sold, you’ll be sent a receipt for your tax records, and the sale proceeds will be donated to WNCW in your name. You’ll receive a one-year membership to WNCW and your vehicle donation will help pay for the music you love on 88.7fm.

You can donate