WNCW's Top 100 Albums of 2024

WNCW
Published December 31, 2024 at 1:40 PM EST

As voted on by our listeners and programmers, below is the list of WNCW's Top 100 Albums of 2024! Click to see the full list. Click here to see some of our staff's picks.

1.     Billy Strings -- Highway Prayers
2.     Waxahatchee -- Tigers Blood
3.     Charley Crockett -- $10 Cowboy
4.     Sierra Ferrell -- Trail of Flowers
5.     Gillian Welch & David Rawlings -- Woodland
6.     Amanda Anne Platt & the Honeycutters - The Ones That Stay
7.     Billy Strings -- Live, Volume 1
8.     American Aquarium -- The Fear of Standing Still
9.     Woody Platt -- Far Away With You
10.  Randall Bramblett -- Paradise Breakdown
11.  Steep Canyon Rangers -- Live at Greenfield Lake
12.  Johnny Blue Skies (Sturgill Simpson) -- Passage du Desir
13.  Melissa Carper -- Borned in Ya
14.  Various Artists: Caverns of Gold: A Benefit for WNC Hurricane Relief
15.  Dangermuffin -- Dangermuffin
16.  Hayes & the Heathens -- Hayes & the Heathens
17.  Various Artists: Cardinals at the Window: A Benefit for Flood Relief in Western NC
18.  MJ Lenderman -- Manning Fireworks
19.  Rare Sounds -- Introducing: The Rare Sounds
20.  Yarn -- Born Blessed, Grateful & Alive
21.  Andrew Bird & Madison Cunningham -- Cunningham Bird
22.  Avett Brothers -- Avett Brothers
23.  Warren Haynes -- Million Voices Whisper
24.  Anya Hinkle -- Oceania
25.  Mark Knopfler -- One Deep River
26.  Kacey Musgraves -- Deeper Well
27.  Sarah Jarosz -- Polaroid Lovers
28.  Bela Fleck -- Rhapsody in Blue
29.  Mavericks -- Moon & Stars
30.  Decemberists -- As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again
31.  Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit -- Live From the Ryman, Volume 2
32.  Heavy Heavy -- One of a Kind
33.  Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore -- TexiCali
34.  Iron & Wine -- Light Verse
35.  Lake Street Dive -- Good Together
36.  Dan Tyminski -- Live From the Ryman
37.  Willie Nelson -- The Border
38.  Amy Helm -- Silver City
39.  Pony Bradshaw -- Thus Spoke the Fool
40.  Tyler Ramsey -- New Lost Ages
41.  AJ Lee & Blue Summit -- City of Glass
42.  Balsam Range -- Kinetic Tone
43.  Yonder Mountain String Band -- Nowhere Next
44.  Khruangbin -- A La Sala
45.  Willie Nelson -- Last Leaf on the Tree
46.  Ghost Funk Orchestra -- A Trip to the Moon
47.  Amythyst Kiah -- Still + Bright
48.  Bonny Light Horseman -- Keep Me On Your Mind/See You Free
49.  Wilder Flower -- If I Wait Any More
50.  Del McCoury Band -- Songs of Love and Life
51.  Organ Fairchild -- Songs We Didn't Write
52.  La Lom -- La Lom
53.  Alejandro Escovedo -- Echo Dancing
54.  Willi Carlisle -- Critterland
55.  Cedric Burnside -- Hill Country Love
56.  Slow Runner -- Yesterday Don't Fail Me Now
57.  Red Clay Strays -- Made By These Moments
58.  Hurray For the Riff Raff -- The Past is Still Alive
59.  Ani DiFranco -- Unprecedented Shit
60.  Dwight Yoakam -- Brighter Days
61.  Cody Hale -- Where Does the Time Go?
62.  Reckless Kelly -- The Last Frontier
63.  Adeem the Artist -- Anniversary
64.  Town Mountain -- Dance Me Down Easy: The Woodstock Sessions EP
65.  King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard -- Flight b741
66.  Ray Lamontagne -- Long Way Home
67.  Willie Nelson -- 90: Long Story Short: Live at the Hollywood Bowl
68.  Corb Lund -- El Viejo
69.  Amos Lee -- Transmissions
70.  Tony Trischka -- Earl Jam
71.  Greensky Bluegrass -- The Iceland Sessions with Holly Bowling
72.  Pretty Little Goat -- Southland
73.  Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats -- South of Here
74.  Marcus King -- Mood Swings
75.  Black Crowes -- Happiness Bastards
76.  Twisted Pine -- Love Your Mind
77.  Pokey LaFarge -- Rhumba Country
78.  JJ Grey & Mofro -- Olustee
79.  Wilco -- Hot Sun Cool Shroud (EP)
80.  Charlie Parr -- Little Sun
81.  Little Feat -- Sam's Place
82.  Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms -- Gold In Your Pocket
83.  Lizzie No -- Halfsies
84.  Jon Shain -- Restless Soul Syndrome
85.  Ruthie Foster -- Mileage
86.  Brittany Howard -- What Now
87.  Bronwyn Keith-Hynes -- I Built a World
88.  Tin Roof Echo -- Flowers Falling
89.  Leslie Mendelson -- After the Party
90.  Richard Thompson -- Ship to Shore
91.  Sarah Shook & the Disarmers -- Revelations
92.  Willie Watson -- Willie Watson
93.  Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds -- Wild God
94.  Deslondes -- Roll It Out
95.  Jim Lauderdale -- My Favorite Place
96.  Shemekia Copeland -- Blame It On Eve
97.  Tab Benoit -- I Hear Thunder
98.  Chris Smither -- All About the Bones
99.  Cure, The -- Songs of a Lost World
100. Jenn and Owen -- Jenn and Owen