WNCW's Top 100 Albums of 2024
As voted on by our listeners and programmers, below is the list of WNCW's Top 100 Albums of 2024! Click to see the full list. Click here to see some of our staff's picks.
|1. Billy Strings -- Highway Prayers
|2. Waxahatchee -- Tigers Blood
|3. Charley Crockett -- $10 Cowboy
|4. Sierra Ferrell -- Trail of Flowers
|5. Gillian Welch & David Rawlings -- Woodland
|6. Amanda Anne Platt & the Honeycutters - The Ones That Stay
|7. Billy Strings -- Live, Volume 1
|8. American Aquarium -- The Fear of Standing Still
|9. Woody Platt -- Far Away With You
|10. Randall Bramblett -- Paradise Breakdown
|11. Steep Canyon Rangers -- Live at Greenfield Lake
|12. Johnny Blue Skies (Sturgill Simpson) -- Passage du Desir
|13. Melissa Carper -- Borned in Ya
|14. Various Artists: Caverns of Gold: A Benefit for WNC Hurricane Relief
|15. Dangermuffin -- Dangermuffin
|16. Hayes & the Heathens -- Hayes & the Heathens
|17. Various Artists: Cardinals at the Window: A Benefit for Flood Relief in Western NC
|18. MJ Lenderman -- Manning Fireworks
|19. Rare Sounds -- Introducing: The Rare Sounds
|20. Yarn -- Born Blessed, Grateful & Alive
|21. Andrew Bird & Madison Cunningham -- Cunningham Bird
|22. Avett Brothers -- Avett Brothers
|23. Warren Haynes -- Million Voices Whisper
|24. Anya Hinkle -- Oceania
|25. Mark Knopfler -- One Deep River
|26. Kacey Musgraves -- Deeper Well
|27. Sarah Jarosz -- Polaroid Lovers
|28. Bela Fleck -- Rhapsody in Blue
|29. Mavericks -- Moon & Stars
|30. Decemberists -- As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again
|31. Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit -- Live From the Ryman, Volume 2
|32. Heavy Heavy -- One of a Kind
|33. Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore -- TexiCali
|34. Iron & Wine -- Light Verse
|35. Lake Street Dive -- Good Together
|36. Dan Tyminski -- Live From the Ryman
|37. Willie Nelson -- The Border
|38. Amy Helm -- Silver City
|39. Pony Bradshaw -- Thus Spoke the Fool
|40. Tyler Ramsey -- New Lost Ages
|41. AJ Lee & Blue Summit -- City of Glass
|42. Balsam Range -- Kinetic Tone
|43. Yonder Mountain String Band -- Nowhere Next
|44. Khruangbin -- A La Sala
|45. Willie Nelson -- Last Leaf on the Tree
|46. Ghost Funk Orchestra -- A Trip to the Moon
|47. Amythyst Kiah -- Still + Bright
|48. Bonny Light Horseman -- Keep Me On Your Mind/See You Free
|49. Wilder Flower -- If I Wait Any More
|50. Del McCoury Band -- Songs of Love and Life
|51. Organ Fairchild -- Songs We Didn't Write
|52. La Lom -- La Lom
|53. Alejandro Escovedo -- Echo Dancing
|54. Willi Carlisle -- Critterland
|55. Cedric Burnside -- Hill Country Love
|56. Slow Runner -- Yesterday Don't Fail Me Now
|57. Red Clay Strays -- Made By These Moments
|58. Hurray For the Riff Raff -- The Past is Still Alive
|59. Ani DiFranco -- Unprecedented Shit
|60. Dwight Yoakam -- Brighter Days
|61. Cody Hale -- Where Does the Time Go?
|62. Reckless Kelly -- The Last Frontier
|63. Adeem the Artist -- Anniversary
|64. Town Mountain -- Dance Me Down Easy: The Woodstock Sessions EP
|65. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard -- Flight b741
|66. Ray Lamontagne -- Long Way Home
|67. Willie Nelson -- 90: Long Story Short: Live at the Hollywood Bowl
|68. Corb Lund -- El Viejo
|69. Amos Lee -- Transmissions
|70. Tony Trischka -- Earl Jam
|71. Greensky Bluegrass -- The Iceland Sessions with Holly Bowling
|72. Pretty Little Goat -- Southland
|73. Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats -- South of Here
|74. Marcus King -- Mood Swings
|75. Black Crowes -- Happiness Bastards
|76. Twisted Pine -- Love Your Mind
|77. Pokey LaFarge -- Rhumba Country
|78. JJ Grey & Mofro -- Olustee
|79. Wilco -- Hot Sun Cool Shroud (EP)
|80. Charlie Parr -- Little Sun
|81. Little Feat -- Sam's Place
|82. Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms -- Gold In Your Pocket
|83. Lizzie No -- Halfsies
|84. Jon Shain -- Restless Soul Syndrome
|85. Ruthie Foster -- Mileage
|86. Brittany Howard -- What Now
|87. Bronwyn Keith-Hynes -- I Built a World
|88. Tin Roof Echo -- Flowers Falling
|89. Leslie Mendelson -- After the Party
|90. Richard Thompson -- Ship to Shore
|91. Sarah Shook & the Disarmers -- Revelations
|92. Willie Watson -- Willie Watson
|93. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds -- Wild God
|94. Deslondes -- Roll It Out
|95. Jim Lauderdale -- My Favorite Place
|96. Shemekia Copeland -- Blame It On Eve
|97. Tab Benoit -- I Hear Thunder
|98. Chris Smither -- All About the Bones
|99. Cure, The -- Songs of a Lost World
|100. Jenn and Owen -- Jenn and Owen