WNCW's Top 100 Albums of 2025
As voted on by our listeners and programmers, below is the list of WNCW's Top 100 Albums of 2025! Click to see the full list. Click here to see some of our staff's picks.
WNCW’s Top 100 Albums of 2025
|WNCW Top 100 Albums of 2025
|1
|Billy Strings & Bryan Sutton -- Live at the Legion
|2
|Wood Brothers -- Puff of Smoke
|3
|Alison Krauss & Union Station -- Arcadia
|4
|Jason Isbell -- Foxes in the Snow
|5
|Charley Crockett -- Lonesome Drifter
|6
|Willie Nelson -- Oh What a Beautiful World
|7
|James McMurtry -- The Black Dog & the Wandering Boy
|8
|Tyler Childers -- Snipe Hunter
|9
|Brandi Carlile -- Returning to Myself
|10
|Charley Crockett -- Dollar a Day
|11
|Hayes Carll -- We're Only Human
|12
|Brennen Leigh -- Don't You Ever Give Up on Love
|13
|Joel Timmons -- Psychedelic Surf Country
|14
|I'm With Her -- Wild and Clear and Blue
|15
|Kathleen Edwards -- Billionaire
|16
|Tedeschi Trucks Band with Leon Russell -- Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited (Live at Lockn')
|17
|Greensky Bluegrass -- XXV
|18
|Marcus King -- Darling Blue
|19
|Shelby Means -- Shelby Means
|20
|Todd Snider -- High, Lonesome and Then Some
|21
|Mumford & Sons -- Rushmere
|22
|Chuck Prophet -- Wake the Dead
|23
|Molly Tuttle -- So Long Little Miss Sunshine
|24
|Mavis Staples -- Sad and Beautiful World
|25
|Jeff Tweedy -- Twilight Override
|26
|Jon Batiste -- Big Money
|27
|Jesse Welles -- Middle
|28
|Lukas Nelson -- American Romance
|29
|S.G. Goodman -- Planting By the Signs
|30
|Rhiannon Giddens & Justin Robinson -- What Did the Blackbird Say to the Crow
|31
|David Byrne -- Who is the Sky?
|32
|Drunken Prayer -- Thy Burdens
|33
|Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo' -- Room On the Porch
|34
|Wednesday -- Bleeds
|35
|Sierra Hull -- A Trip Toe High Wire
|36
|Graham Sharp -- How Did We Do It
|37
|Larry Keel & Jon Stickley -- Larry Keel & Jon Stickley
|38
|BEATrio (Béla Fleck, Antonio Sánchez, Edmar Castañeda) -- BEATrio
|39
|Eugenie Jones -- Eugenie
|40
|Late Shifters -- Away We Go
|41
|St. Paul & the Broken Bones -- St. Paul & the Broken Bones
|42
|Various Artists -- After the Flood: Songs Inspired By Hurricane Helene
|43
|Hiram -- Barn Burners
|44
|Amanda Shires -- Nobody's Girl
|45
|Madison Cunningham -- Ace
|46
|Daniel Donato -- Horizons
|47
|Mason Via -- Mason Via
|48
|Leftover Salmon -- Let's Party About It
|49
|Watchhouse -- Rituals
|50
|Caamp -- Copper Changes Color
|51
|Paul Thorn -- Life is Just a Vapor
|52
|Neil Young & The Chrome Hearts -- Talkin' To the Trees
|53
|Wet Leg -- Moisturizer
|54
|Guy Clark -- Looking For the Words: Live at U of H Coffeehouse, October 30, 1970
|55
|Cristina Vane -- Hear My Call
|56
|Margo Price -- Hard Headed Woman
|57
|Alison Brown & Steve Martin -- Safe, Sensible and Sane
|58
|King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard -- Phantom Island
|59
|Turnpike Troubadours -- The Price of Admission
|60
|East Nash Grass -- All God's Children
|61
|Blue Ridge Betty -- Firefly
|62
|Shawn Camp -- The Ghost of Sis Draper
|63
|Jenn & Owen -- Under the Hawthorn Tree
|64
|Big Thief -- Double Infinity
|65
|Onlies -- You Climb the Mountain
|66
|Trombone Shorty & the New Breed Brass Band -- Second Line Sunday
|67
|My Morning Jacket -- is
|68
|Robert Plant -- Saving Grace
|69
|40, 20, 10's -- Neon
|70
|Van Morrison -- Remembering Now
|71
|War and Treaty -- Plus One
|72
|Snocaps -- Snocaps
|73
|Mary Chapin Carpenter -- Personal History
|74
|Jacoozy -- Still Afloat
|75
|Patterson Hood -- Exploding Trees & Airplane Screams
|76
|Chatham Rabbits -- Be Real With Me
|77
|Samantha Fish -- Paper Doll
|78
|Khruangbin -- The Universe Smiles On You ii
|79
|Shinyribs -- Leaving Time
|80
|Larkin Poe -- Bloomed
|81
|Lucinda Williams -- Sings the Beatles From Abbey Road
|82
|Eddie 9V -- Saratoga
|83
|Wolf Alice -- The Clearing
|84
|Devil Makes Three -- Spirits
|85
|Asleep at the Wheel -- Riding High in Texas
|86
|A.J. Croce -- Heart of the Eternal
|87
|Valerie June -- Owls, Omens & Oracles
|88
|Rodney Crowell -- Airline Highway
|89
|John Mailander's Forecast -- Let the World In
|90
|Brothers Comatose -- Golden Grass
|91
|Galactic & Irma Thomas -- Audience With the Queen
|92
|Seth Walker -- Why the Worry
|93
|Various Artists -- Drenched in Place: A Compilation Album For Hurricane Helene Relief
|94
|Lettuce -- Cook
|95
|A. Lee Edwards -- Interpreting Heart Sounds Vol. 1
|96
|Christone "Kingfish" Ingram -- Hard Road
|97
|Goose -- Everything Must Go
|98
|Little Feat -- Strike Up the Band
|99
|Father John Misty -- Mahashmashana
|100
|Cracker -- Alternative History: A Cracker Retrospective