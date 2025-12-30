© 2026 WNCW
As voted on by our listeners and programmers, below is the list of WNCW's Top 100 Albums of 2025! Click to see the full list. Click here to see some of our staff's picks.

1Billy Strings & Bryan Sutton -- Live at the Legion
2Wood Brothers -- Puff of Smoke
3Alison Krauss & Union Station -- Arcadia
4Jason Isbell -- Foxes in the Snow
5Charley Crockett -- Lonesome Drifter
6Willie Nelson -- Oh What a Beautiful World
7James McMurtry -- The Black Dog & the Wandering Boy
8Tyler Childers -- Snipe Hunter
9Brandi Carlile -- Returning to Myself
10Charley Crockett -- Dollar a Day
11Hayes Carll -- We're Only Human
12Brennen Leigh -- Don't You Ever Give Up on Love
13Joel Timmons -- Psychedelic Surf Country
14I'm With Her -- Wild and Clear and Blue
15Kathleen Edwards -- Billionaire
16Tedeschi Trucks Band with Leon Russell  -- Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited (Live at Lockn')
17Greensky Bluegrass -- XXV
18Marcus King -- Darling Blue
19Shelby Means -- Shelby Means
20Todd Snider -- High, Lonesome and Then Some
21Mumford & Sons -- Rushmere
22Chuck Prophet -- Wake the Dead
23Molly Tuttle -- So Long Little Miss Sunshine
24Mavis Staples -- Sad and Beautiful World
25Jeff Tweedy -- Twilight Override
26Jon Batiste -- Big Money
27Jesse Welles -- Middle
28Lukas Nelson -- American Romance
29S.G. Goodman -- Planting By the Signs
30Rhiannon Giddens & Justin Robinson -- What Did the Blackbird Say to the Crow
31David Byrne -- Who is the Sky?
32Drunken Prayer -- Thy Burdens
33Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo' -- Room On the Porch
34Wednesday -- Bleeds
35Sierra Hull -- A Trip Toe High Wire
36Graham Sharp -- How Did We Do It
37Larry Keel & Jon Stickley -- Larry Keel & Jon Stickley
38BEATrio (Béla Fleck, Antonio Sánchez, Edmar Castañeda)   -- BEATrio 
39Eugenie Jones -- Eugenie
40Late Shifters -- Away We Go
41St. Paul & the Broken Bones -- St. Paul & the Broken Bones
42Various Artists -- After the Flood: Songs Inspired By Hurricane Helene
43Hiram  -- Barn Burners
44Amanda Shires -- Nobody's Girl
45Madison Cunningham -- Ace
46Daniel Donato -- Horizons
47Mason Via -- Mason Via
48Leftover Salmon -- Let's Party About It
49Watchhouse -- Rituals
50Caamp -- Copper Changes Color
51Paul Thorn -- Life is Just a Vapor
52Neil Young & The Chrome Hearts -- Talkin' To the Trees
53Wet Leg -- Moisturizer
54Guy Clark -- Looking For the Words: Live at U of H Coffeehouse, October 30, 1970
55Cristina Vane -- Hear My Call
56Margo Price -- Hard Headed Woman
57Alison Brown & Steve Martin -- Safe, Sensible and Sane
58King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard -- Phantom Island
59Turnpike Troubadours -- The Price of Admission
60East Nash Grass -- All God's Children
61Blue Ridge Betty -- Firefly
62Shawn Camp -- The Ghost of Sis Draper
63Jenn & Owen -- Under the Hawthorn Tree
64Big Thief -- Double Infinity
65Onlies -- You Climb the Mountain
66Trombone Shorty & the New Breed Brass Band -- Second Line Sunday
67My Morning Jacket -- is
68Robert Plant -- Saving Grace
6940, 20, 10's -- Neon
70Van Morrison -- Remembering Now
71War and Treaty -- Plus One
72Snocaps -- Snocaps
73Mary Chapin Carpenter -- Personal History
74Jacoozy -- Still Afloat
75Patterson Hood -- Exploding Trees & Airplane Screams
76Chatham Rabbits -- Be Real With Me
77Samantha Fish -- Paper Doll
78Khruangbin -- The Universe Smiles On You ii
79Shinyribs -- Leaving Time
80Larkin Poe -- Bloomed
81Lucinda Williams -- Sings the Beatles From Abbey Road
82Eddie 9V -- Saratoga
83Wolf Alice -- The Clearing
84Devil Makes Three -- Spirits
85Asleep at the Wheel -- Riding High in Texas
86A.J. Croce -- Heart of the Eternal
87Valerie June -- Owls, Omens & Oracles
88Rodney Crowell -- Airline Highway
89John Mailander's Forecast -- Let the World In
90Brothers Comatose -- Golden Grass
91Galactic & Irma Thomas -- Audience With the Queen
92Seth Walker -- Why the Worry
93Various Artists -- Drenched in Place: A Compilation Album For Hurricane Helene Relief
94Lettuce -- Cook
95A. Lee Edwards -- Interpreting Heart Sounds Vol. 1
96Christone "Kingfish" Ingram -- Hard Road
97Goose -- Everything Must Go
98Little Feat -- Strike Up the Band
99Father John Misty -- Mahashmashana
100Cracker -- Alternative History: A Cracker Retrospective
