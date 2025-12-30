WNCW's Top 10 Staff Picks of 2025
Here are the Top Ten new album release picks from some of the WNCW staff.
Click here for the complete Top 100 list as voted by our listeners and programming staff.
2025 WNCW Staff Top Ten
Martin Anderson – Music Director & Morning Host
1. Chuck Prophet -- Wake the Dead
2. Galactic & Irma Thomas -- Audience With the Queen
3. Jesse Welles -- Middle
4. Brennen Leigh -- Don't You Ever Give Up on Love
5. BEATrio (Béla Fleck, Antonio Sánchez, Edmar Castañeda)-- BEATrio (Béla Fleck, Antonio Sánchez, Edmar Castañeda)
6. Billy Strings & Bryan Sutton -- Live at the Legion
7. Onlies -- You Climb the Mountain
8. My Morning Jacket -- is
9. James McMurtry -- The Black Dog & the Wandering Boy
10. Joel Timmons -- Psychedelic Surf Country
Joe Kendrick – Program Director & Music Host
1. Ryan Davis & the Roadhouse Band -- New Threats from the Soul
2. Jon Batiste -- Big Money
3. Minor Gold -- Way to the Sun
4. Wood Brothers -- Puff of Smoke
5. Jeff Tweedy -- Twilight Override
6. Faux Paws -- No Bad Ideas
7. Jose James -- 1978: Revenge of the Dragon
8. Haley Heynderickx and Max Garcia Conover -- What Of Our Nature
9. Valerie June -- Owls, Omens & Oracles
10. The Beths -- Straight Line Was A Lie
Roland Dierauf – Afternoon Host
1. Wood Brothers -- Puff of Smoke
2. Billy Strings & Bryan Sutton -- Live at the Legion
3. BEATrio (Béla Fleck, Antonio Sánchez, Edmar Castañeda)-- BEATrio (Béla Fleck, Antonio Sánchez, Edmar Castañeda)
4. Onlies -- You Climb the Mountain
5. Nicholas Payton -- Triune
6. Third Mind -- Right Now!
7. Tyler Childers -- Snipe Hunter
8. Isaiah J. Thompson -- The Book Of Isaiah
9. James McMurtry -- The Black Dog & the Wandering Boy
10. Case Oats -- Last Missouri Exit
Joe Greene – Mid-day Host
1. Brennen Leigh -- Don't You Ever Give Up on Love
2. Marc Broussard -- Time is a Thief
4. Billy Strings & Bryan Sutton -- Live at the Legion
5. Wood Brothers -- Puff of Smoke
6. Leftover Salmon -- Let's Party About It
7. Rachael & Vilray -- West of Broadway
8. Shawn Camp -- The Ghost of Sis Draper
9. Tami Neilson -- Neon Cowgirl
10. Big Country Bluegrass -- Carry Me Back to the Bluegrass
Alexander Nudd
1. Wood Brothers -- Puff of Smoke
2. Jeff Tweedy -- Twilight Override
3. James McMurtry -- The Black Dog & the Wandering Boy
4. Charley Crockett -- Lonesome Drifter
5. Sure Fire Soul Ensemble-- Gemini
6. Shinyribs -- Leaving Time
7. Chuck Prophet -- Wake the Dead
8. Galactic & Irma Thomas -- Audience With the Queen
9. Adrian Quesada -- Boleros Psicodelicos II
10. Minor Gold -- Way to the Sun
Scotty Robertson
1. Galactic & Irma Thomas -- Audience With the Queen
2. Sure Fire Soul Ensemble-- Gemini
3. Lettuce -- Cook
4. Wood Brothers -- Puff of Smoke
5. Cymande -- Renascence
6. Mavis Staples -- Sad and Beautiful World
7. Jon Batiste -- Big Money
8. Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble-- Groove in the Face of Adversity
9. Neko Case -- Neon Grey Midnight Green
10. James McMurtry -- The Black Dog & the Wandering Boy
Armando Bellmas
1. David Byrne -- Who is the Sky?
2. Pulp - More
3. Florry -- Sounds Like…Florry
4. Destroyer - Dan's Boogie
5. Ryan Davis & the Roadhouse Band - New Threats from the Soul
6. Cass McCombs - Interior Live Oak
7. Friendship - Caveman Wakes Up
8. S.G. Goodman -- Planting By the Signs
9. Alan Sparhawk with Trampled By Turtles -- Alan Sparhawk with Trampled By Turtles
10. Snocaps -- Snocaps
Trent Henley
1. Tedeschi Trucks Band with Leon Russell-- Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited (Live at Lockn')
2. Van Morrison -- Remembering Now
3. North Mississippi Allstars -- Still Shakin'
4. Brian Felix Organ Trio -- Level Up
5. Lettuce -- Cook
6. Los Straitjackets -- Somos Los Straitjackets
7. Khruangbin -- The Universe Smiles On You ii
8. Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble-- Groove in the Face of Adversity
9. Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad -- Jazz is Dead 22: Ebo Taylor
10. Samantha Fish -- Paper Doll
Jasmin Melton
1. Billy Strings & Bryan Sutton -- Live at the Legion
2. Brennen Leigh -- Don't You Ever Give Up on Love
3. Greensky Bluegrass -- XXV
4. Shinyribs -- Leaving Time
5. Cactus Lee -- Cactus Lee
6. Onlies -- You Climb the Mountain
7. Jon Batiste -- Big Money
8. Turnpike Troubadours -- The Price of Admission
9. North Mississippi Allstars -- Still Shakin'
10. Devil Makes Three -- Spirits
Brad Watson
1. Patterson Hood -- Exploding Trees & Airplane Screams
2. Charley Crockett -- Dollar a Day
3. Wednesday -- Bleeds
4. Turnpike Troubadours -- The Price of Admission
5. Luke Bell -- The King is Back
6. James McMurtry -- The Black Dog & the Wandering Boy
7. S.G. Goodman -- Planting By the Signs
8. Bonnie Prince Billy - The Purple Bird
9. Marty Stuart - Space Junk
10. Tyler Childers -- Snipe Hunter
Brenda Craig – Marketing Director
1. I'm With Her -- Wild and Clear and Blue
2. Grey DeLisle -- The Grey Album
3. Brennen Leigh -- Don't You Ever Give Up on Love
4. Cristina Vane -- Hear My Call
5. Kathleen Edwards -- Billionaire
6. Margo Price -- Hard Headed Woman
7. Wood Brothers -- Puff of Smoke
8. Snocaps -- Snocaps
9. Hayes Carll -- We're Only Human
10. Madison Cunningham -- Ace