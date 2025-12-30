WNCW's Top 10 Staff Picks of 2025

2025 WNCW Staff Top Ten Martin Anderson – Music Director & Morning Host 1. Chuck Prophet -- Wake the Dead 2. Galactic & Irma Thomas -- Audience With the Queen 3. Jesse Welles -- Middle 4. Brennen Leigh -- Don't You Ever Give Up on Love 5. BEATrio (Béla Fleck, Antonio Sánchez, Edmar Castañeda)-- BEATrio (Béla Fleck, Antonio Sánchez, Edmar Castañeda) 6. Billy Strings & Bryan Sutton -- Live at the Legion 7. Onlies -- You Climb the Mountain 8. My Morning Jacket -- is 9. James McMurtry -- The Black Dog & the Wandering Boy 10. Joel Timmons -- Psychedelic Surf Country Joe Kendrick – Program Director & Music Host 1. Ryan Davis & the Roadhouse Band -- New Threats from the Soul 2. Jon Batiste -- Big Money 3. Minor Gold -- Way to the Sun 4. Wood Brothers -- Puff of Smoke 5. Jeff Tweedy -- Twilight Override 6. Faux Paws -- No Bad Ideas 7. Jose James -- 1978: Revenge of the Dragon 8. Haley Heynderickx and Max Garcia Conover -- What Of Our Nature 9. Valerie June -- Owls, Omens & Oracles 10. The Beths -- Straight Line Was A Lie Roland Dierauf – Afternoon Host 1. Wood Brothers -- Puff of Smoke 2. Billy Strings & Bryan Sutton -- Live at the Legion 3. BEATrio (Béla Fleck, Antonio Sánchez, Edmar Castañeda)-- BEATrio (Béla Fleck, Antonio Sánchez, Edmar Castañeda) 4. Onlies -- You Climb the Mountain 5. Nicholas Payton -- Triune 6. Third Mind -- Right Now! 7. Tyler Childers -- Snipe Hunter 8. Isaiah J. Thompson -- The Book Of Isaiah 9. James McMurtry -- The Black Dog & the Wandering Boy 10. Case Oats -- Last Missouri Exit Joe Greene – Mid-day Host 1. Brennen Leigh -- Don't You Ever Give Up on Love 2. Marc Broussard -- Time is a Thief 3. Marc Broussard -- Time is a Thief 4. Billy Strings & Bryan Sutton -- Live at the Legion 5. Wood Brothers -- Puff of Smoke 6. Leftover Salmon -- Let's Party About It 7. Rachael & Vilray -- West of Broadway 8. Shawn Camp -- The Ghost of Sis Draper 9. Tami Neilson -- Neon Cowgirl 10. Big Country Bluegrass -- Carry Me Back to the Bluegrass Alexander Nudd 1. Wood Brothers -- Puff of Smoke 2. Jeff Tweedy -- Twilight Override 3. James McMurtry -- The Black Dog & the Wandering Boy 4. Charley Crockett -- Lonesome Drifter 5. Sure Fire Soul Ensemble-- Gemini 6. Shinyribs -- Leaving Time 7. Chuck Prophet -- Wake the Dead 8. Galactic & Irma Thomas -- Audience With the Queen 9. Adrian Quesada -- Boleros Psicodelicos II 10. Minor Gold -- Way to the Sun Scotty Robertson 1. Galactic & Irma Thomas -- Audience With the Queen 2. Sure Fire Soul Ensemble-- Gemini 3. Lettuce -- Cook 4. Wood Brothers -- Puff of Smoke 5. Cymande -- Renascence 6. Mavis Staples -- Sad and Beautiful World 7. Jon Batiste -- Big Money 8. Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble-- Groove in the Face of Adversity 9. Neko Case -- Neon Grey Midnight Green 10. James McMurtry -- The Black Dog & the Wandering Boy Armando Bellmas 1. David Byrne -- Who is the Sky? 2. Pulp - More 3. Florry -- Sounds Like…Florry 4. Destroyer - Dan's Boogie 5. Ryan Davis & the Roadhouse Band - New Threats from the Soul 6. Cass McCombs - Interior Live Oak 7. Friendship - Caveman Wakes Up 8. S.G. Goodman -- Planting By the Signs 9. Alan Sparhawk with Trampled By Turtles -- Alan Sparhawk with Trampled By Turtles 10. Snocaps -- Snocaps Trent Henley 1. Tedeschi Trucks Band with Leon Russell-- Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited (Live at Lockn') 2. Van Morrison -- Remembering Now 3. North Mississippi Allstars -- Still Shakin' 4. Brian Felix Organ Trio -- Level Up 5. Lettuce -- Cook 6. Los Straitjackets -- Somos Los Straitjackets 7. Khruangbin -- The Universe Smiles On You ii 8. Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble-- Groove in the Face of Adversity 9. Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad -- Jazz is Dead 22: Ebo Taylor 10. Samantha Fish -- Paper Doll Jasmin Melton 1. Billy Strings & Bryan Sutton -- Live at the Legion 2. Brennen Leigh -- Don't You Ever Give Up on Love 3. Greensky Bluegrass -- XXV 4. Shinyribs -- Leaving Time 5. Cactus Lee -- Cactus Lee 6. Onlies -- You Climb the Mountain 7. Jon Batiste -- Big Money 8. Turnpike Troubadours -- The Price of Admission 9. North Mississippi Allstars -- Still Shakin' 10. Devil Makes Three -- Spirits Brad Watson 1. Patterson Hood -- Exploding Trees & Airplane Screams 2. Charley Crockett -- Dollar a Day 3. Wednesday -- Bleeds 4. Turnpike Troubadours -- The Price of Admission 5. Luke Bell -- The King is Back 6. James McMurtry -- The Black Dog & the Wandering Boy 7. S.G. Goodman -- Planting By the Signs 8. Bonnie Prince Billy - The Purple Bird 9. Marty Stuart - Space Junk 10. Tyler Childers -- Snipe Hunter Brenda Craig – Marketing Director 1. I'm With Her -- Wild and Clear and Blue 2. Grey DeLisle -- The Grey Album 3. Brennen Leigh -- Don't You Ever Give Up on Love 4. Cristina Vane -- Hear My Call 5. Kathleen Edwards -- Billionaire 6. Margo Price -- Hard Headed Woman 7. Wood Brothers -- Puff of Smoke 8. Snocaps -- Snocaps 9. Hayes Carll -- We're Only Human 10. Madison Cunningham -- Ace

