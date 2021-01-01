WNCW Privacy Policy

Name and contact information

WNCW may ask visitors (you) to provide certain personal information when you: register for a contest; sign up for an e-mail list; request information; or use a WNCW form to become a member of WNCW. WNCW tells you whether a specific piece of information is required at the time it is requested.

Demographic and profile information

WNCW occasionally conducts online surveys, sometimes in association with a contest or other offer. These surveys may ask you for demographic information such as ZIP code, age, education, or income level. This information is used in an aggregate form to help us understand our audiences and improve our services. Demographic and profile information may be shared with selected third-party organizations, only on an aggregate basis, to describe the nature of our online audiences.

Credit-card information

You must be 18 to engage in money-related transactions on a WNCW site. When you do so, you will be asked for a credit card number. All financial transactions take place only on secure servers, and electronic communication of credit-card information is sent only in a secured or encrypted format. Your credit card information is saved in an encrypted format on internal systems that are either not connected to the Internet or are protected by advanced firewalls separate from the computers that serve WNCW public sites. This information is not made available to any third party and is considered completely confidential.

Most Internet Service Providers use a "dynamic" form of assigning IP Addresses. This means that a visitor may have a different IP Address each time he or she visits the WNCW Web site. Also, many Internet Service Providers, including America Online, use "Proxy servers" which provide even more anonymity for visitors. For example, all visitors accessing WNCW's Web site through America Online will be recorded in our access logs as having the same IP Address. WNCW does NOT use "cookies" or other methods of user tracking for the non-participatory sections of our Web site.

Special note for WNCW members

If you use WNCW's secure online form to become a member or make a contribution to WNCW, your name, complete contact information, and all contributions will be passed directly to the WNCW Membership Department. Your membership information will be protected in full compliance with the policies of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the laws of the State of North Carolina.

Contact WNCW

WNCW reserves the right to change this policy. Any changes to this policy will be posted to this page as soon as reasonably possible, so please check this page periodically. If you have any questions or comments concerning our privacy policy, please contact us via e-mail at info@wncw.org or by mail at: WNCW, PO Box 804, Spindale, NC, 28160.