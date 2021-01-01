Internships
WNCW offers internships in Programming, Business and Marketing.
Programming internships may include studio set up, on-air production, audio editing, music library filing/organization and more.
Business internships may include general office work, filing, customer service/surveying and more.
Marketing internships may include working with festivals, volunteers, print marketing, online marketing, event preparation and more.
If you are interested in being considered for an internship with the station, please send a cover letter (addressing your area of interest) and resume to Dave Kester at dave@wncw.org
Or mail your letter and resume to:
WNCW-FM
Dave Kester
PO Box 804
Spindale, NC 28160
Read the story one of our interns wrote about her experience as a WNCW Intern.
Testimonials
As I arrived home from college, I was determined to make something meaningful of this summer. I had been curious about the world of broadcasting and radio for a while, but had no clue how they operated or what people did there. When I discovered that my favorite radio station was located nearby, it was a no-brainer for me to request a tour. One thing led to another and I was soon signed up to intern for the summer. From there I spent my summer learning from the best, experiencing new things every day, and having a lot of fun along the way. What impressed me the most about WNCW was their willingness to help me develop and grow through my own personal interests. When they discovered my interest in music production and marketing, they set me up with both the audio engineer of Studio B and the Director of Programming and Underwriting. Both mentors taught me skills and knowledge to help prepare me for the future. I will treasure my days spent at WNCW for years to come. With gratitude, Chris C. (Summer Intern 2016)