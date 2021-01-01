WNCW offers internships in Programming, Business and Marketing.

Programming internships may include studio set up, on-air production, audio editing, music library filing/organization and more.

Business internships may include general office work, filing, customer service/surveying and more.

Marketing internships may include working with festivals, volunteers, print marketing, online marketing, event preparation and more.

If you are interested in being considered for an internship with the station, please send a cover letter (addressing your area of interest) and resume to Dave Kester at dave@wncw.org

Or mail your letter and resume to:

WNCW-FM

Dave Kester

PO Box 804

Spindale, NC 28160

Read the story one of our interns wrote about her experience as a WNCW Intern.

Testimonials