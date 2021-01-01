Armando Bellmas was born and raised in Miami, where he worked at public and commercial radio while in college. He made his way to North Carolina in the mid-90s to live in Asheville and work at WNCW. He was the music director here for four years, then moved on to work in marketing and non-profits. He’s back at WNCW as a fill-in host, and currently leads operations at an artist residency in Charlotte and produces the daily music newsletter, Ecléctico .

Armando’s favorite song of all time is “Every Day I Write the Book” by Elvis Costello & The Attractions. Favorite bands and musicians include, but aren’t limited to, R.E.M., Taking Heads, Allen Toussaint, New Grass Revival, Café Tacvba, John Hiatt, Lou Reed, and Pat Metheny. He listens to a lot of old R&B, too.

He’s always up for talking about music on Twitter. Follow him and say hey at @abellmas.

