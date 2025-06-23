Are you having trouble streaming WNCW through an app?

WNCW has recently changed streaming providers. We have sent the new URL to every app and streaming service that we’re aware of that carries WNCW, but many of them have not yet updated to the new URL. This is causing the interruptions of our stream that you’re experiencing on their various apps. Sadly, we have no access to their systems to make the update ourselves, so all we can do is submit our requests electronically to their customer service departments and wait for them to make the update. We can tell you that the “My Tuner Radio” and “NPR” apps have already updated the URL and WNCW can currently be streamed with no issues through either of those. We would suggest that you try one of those apps, until your “app of choice” gets around to updating our streaming URL. You can also stream from our WNCW website at WNCW.org. Simply click the arrow under our logo at the upper left corner of our homepage.

Another option is the direct link provided here: https://wncw-live-a.edge.audiocdn.com/6286_56k.aac It should work with any media player device on any computer, or mobile phone. If you happen to have an internet streaming capable stereo receiver, you can likely input the direct link into your receiver to stream us as well. Most of the streaming apps that carry WNCW should make the necessary URL update within the next few days, until then we hope one of these options will meet your needs.