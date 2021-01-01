Julian Booker began working in radio as a teenager at WSTW-FM / WDEL-AM in Wilmington, DE with his father, Pete. After graduating from Temple University in 2009, he began working in the Philadelphia live music scene as well as HD station, Graffiti Radio, as an on-air host and music director. Since 2014, he has been the Sunday morning host of the long-running show, Sleepy Hollow, on WXPN, where he also hosts the All-Request Saturday Afternoon with John Vettese. He still works in live music as a production manager at Ardmore Music Hall, and has toured across the United States and in England and Japan as tour manager and front-of-house audio engineer for pianist Marco Benevento. In summer 2021, he served as co-producer, writer, editor and audio engineer for the second season of Osiris Media's Festival Circuit podcast about Newport Folk alongside Carmel Holt (Host & Producer of SHEROES Radio and SHEROES Mixtape Memoir).

His musical palette crosses all boundaries from John and Alice Coltrane to Pavement and Fiona Apple, from Memphis Minnie to Fela Kuti, The Band to Neko Case, Phish to A Tribe Called Quest, and virtually everything in-between. He brings his eclectic tastes and experience in the music and radio industries to Thursday nights as host of Peak of the Week and the WNCW Music Mix, and highlights his love of international music and travel as host of Culture Caravan on Sunday evenings.