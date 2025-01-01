Bart Trotman is a crate-digger, a drummer, a guitarist, a songwriter, a casiotone hoarder, a record collector, an experimental music creator, a neo-luddite, a cassette tape enthusiast and is now a DJ for ARC Overnight.

He got his start in radio at WUAG in Greensboro, NC in the 00s. While in Greensboro, he was part of the experimental art/music collective known as Invisible, who toured regionally with homemade instruments such as Elsewhere’s Roof (a drum machine triggered by dripping water) and the Selectric Piano (a piano played by typing on an IBM Selectric typewriter).

In more recent years he has kept busy homeschooling his two wonderful children, educating them in traditional subject matter, as well as the fun stuff, like popular music history, drumming and book writing.

Catch him on WNCW on Thursdays at midnight until 4 a.m. Friday for ARC Overnight where he plays a variety of underground music running the gamut of shoegaze, punk, indie, alternative, post-punk, new wave, krautrock, synth-pop, experimental, lo-fi, math-rock and everything in between.

