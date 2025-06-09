Talkin' Blues // John McCutcheon

Today I’m sharing a conversation I had with Grammy-nominated folk singer, storyteller, humanitarian, author, and multi-virtuoso-instrumentalist John McCutcheon. During his five-decade career, John has released 44 albums spanning an eclectic catalog of ballads, historical songs, children's songs, love songs, topical satire, fiddle and hammer dulcimer instrumentals, and even symphonic works. He is regarded as a master of the ⁠hammered dulcimer⁠, and is also proficient on many other instruments, including guitar, ⁠banjo⁠, ⁠autoharp⁠, ⁠mountain dulcimer⁠, ⁠fiddle⁠, and ⁠jaw harp⁠, and has received six ⁠Grammy Award⁠ nominations for his children’s songs. I got to know a bit of John’s story early on, his evolution as a preservationist and what it's been like to be an ambassador for as long as he has, what he’s up to these days, and of course some geeking out on music history. Enjoy!