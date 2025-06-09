Talkin' Blues // Buffalo Nichols

Today, I’m sharing a conversation I had with one of today’s most eclectic roots musicians, Buffalo Nichols. Since his earliest infatuations with the guitar, Carl, who goes by the name Buffalo Nichols, has asked himself the same question: How can I bring the blues of the past into the future? A student of African traditions and their roots in the blues, as well as the black influence on “white” music in country, bluegrass, old-time, and folk, the depth and airy nature of his voice lends itself to all these traditions, as represented in his music. We talked about his trajectory as a musician early on, being picked up by labels, and now being independent, the misinformed music history narrative that’s been pushed on all of us since the 1920s, and many things in between.