American Songcatcher

WNC Roots Music History LIVE!

Published November 17, 2024 at 3:51 PM EST
Back in July of 2024, I had the pleasure of bringing the first LIVE American Songcatcher podcast experience to the historic Graham County courthouse in Robbinsville, NC. This time I can't edit out all of my stumbles.

The multimedia presentation traverses Western North Carolina music history starting with the native Cherokee, first settlers, and immigration, African-American influence on Appalachian music, and short stories of obscure and well-known musicians from North Carolina. Attendees had visuals of photos and videos that you'll have to experience at t the next live episode. The very end features a short concert with history behind a few songs that come from North Carolina.

