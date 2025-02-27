Bascom Lamar Lunsford & A Living Tradition

Today, we proudly present something a little different on American Songcatcher. Instead of the usual documentary podcast-style piece, this is a compilation of field recordings I did in Buncombe and Madison Counties just outside of Asheville, NC. Considered the mecca of the long-held traditions in ballad singing and old-time mountain music, this area is also home to the "Minstrel of the Appalachians", one of the most important yet lesser-known figures in folk and old-time music, Bascom Lamar Lunsford, who was born on this day 142 years ago.

Over the last year, I was fortunate enough to visit North Carolina several times, to visit Bascom's old home and talk with the head of the non-profit that now owns it, perform at the annual Lunsford Festival at Mars Hill University, and witness the return of filmmaker David Hoffman, who first filmed Bascom in 1964 and was coming back to visit the area for the first time in the nearly 60 years since. This is a window into a living tradition.