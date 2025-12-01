© 2025 WNCW
Live in Studio B, Wednesday at 4pm: Jacoozy

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published December 1, 2025 at 8:32 AM EST

This 5-piece band originally formed in Boone before moving recently to Asheville. Guitarists Killian Wright and Will Fentress, drummer Pauly Scott, keyboardist Isaac McMurry and bassist Ramon Garcia have just released their 7-song debut. Jam-band fans will appreciate their obvious love for acts like Widespread Panic, Phish, and the Allman Brothers Band, but they also weave in some nice pop hooks and jazz licks. They play 185 King Street in Brevard on Friday and the Boone Saloon on Saturday.
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
