Live in Studio B, Wednesday at 4pm: Jacoozy

This 5-piece band originally formed in Boone before moving recently to Asheville. Guitarists Killian Wright and Will Fentress, drummer Pauly Scott, keyboardist Isaac McMurry and bassist Ramon Garcia have just released their 7-song debut. Jam-band fans will appreciate their obvious love for acts like Widespread Panic, Phish, and the Allman Brothers Band, but they also weave in some nice pop hooks and jazz licks. They play 185 King Street in Brevard on Friday and the Boone Saloon on Saturday.