Live in Studio B, Tuesday at 11 am: Brennen Leigh

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published October 13, 2025 at 8:17 AM EDT

If you’re looking for contemporary artists breathing new life into those classic country and western swing sounds that we love playing here at ‘NCW, look no further than the great Brennen Leigh. She’s been one of the go-to voices the past few years for countless acts (including Asleep at the Wheel, whose new album is our Peak of the Week on Thursday), and she’s been busy with her own albums, both solo and as part of the Wonder Women of Country with Kelly Willis and Melissa Carper. Enter her latest release, Don’t You Ever Give Up On Love, released just this month. As her website describes it, it’s “packed full of playful earworms, tender tearjerkers and honky tonk quintessence that two steps straight to the heart.” Brennen and her band play The Grey Eagle in Asheville on Monday night, then visit us in Studio B before playing Durham on Tuesday and Decatur, GA, on Wednesday.
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
