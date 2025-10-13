Live in Studio B, Wednesday at 1pm: Grayson Jenkins

Born and raised in Muhlenberg County, KY (yes, the one from John Prine’s “Paradise”) on a small goat and horse farm in the heart of coal country, Grayson Jenkins is equal parts songwriter, storyteller, traveler, and country music artist. His songs have gained the admiration of a loyal following, and fellow songwriters like Pony Bradshaw, Vincent Neil Emerson, and Nicholas Jamerson - all of whom have brought Jenkins on the road with them in the past two years. After 10+ years spent in Lexington, KY, where he obtained agricultural degrees from and worked for the University of Kentucky, Jenkins now spends most of his time traveling from gig to gig; he’s not quite sure where he calls home. Grayson plays the Evening Muse in Charlotte on Wednesday evening, following our live session.