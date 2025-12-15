Live in Studio B Tuesday at 4pm: Amanda Anne Platt

Amanda is one of our region's most treasured lyricists, storytellers, and singers. We love welcoming her back to Studio B, whether with her Honeycutters band, her friends in Cowboy Judy, or others. This time she'll pay a solo visit (unless she can wrangle a Honeycutter or two to make the trip) on Tuesday at 4pm, in advance of a Holiday show with the rest of the Honeycutters (Matt Smith, Rick Cooper, Evan Martin, and Kevin Williams) at the Grey Eagle on the 20th.