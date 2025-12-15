© 2025 WNCW
Live in Studio B Tuesday at 4pm: Amanda Anne Platt

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published December 15, 2025 at 8:36 AM EST
Sandlin Gaither

Amanda is one of our region's most treasured lyricists, storytellers, and singers. We love welcoming her back to Studio B, whether with her Honeycutters band, her friends in Cowboy Judy, or others. This time she'll pay a solo visit (unless she can wrangle a Honeycutter or two to make the trip) on Tuesday at 4pm, in advance of a Holiday show with the rest of the Honeycutters (Matt Smith, Rick Cooper, Evan Martin, and Kevin Williams) at the Grey Eagle on the 20th.
Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
