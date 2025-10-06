Live in Studio B, Tuesday at 1pm: Rachel Baiman, Viv Leva, & Riley Calcagno, a.k.a. Kissing Other Ppl

Indie singer/songwriter Rachel Baiman and the old-time/folk duo Viv & Riley (Vivian Leva and Riley Calcagno) have collaborated on a project unique to each of their respective music careers, one they call Kissing Other Ppl. The idea for recording music together was hatched on a cross-country tour in 2022. Long hours in the van listening to music together revealed their shared tastes, and they started daydreaming of capturing some songs together in the studio. They chose covers from Joan Armatrading, Dr. Dog, and Wilco, among others, in this project that’s about openness to exploration, collaboration, and creativity above technicality. Their tour in support of it brings them to Studio B on Tuesday afternoon before their Brevard show at 185 King Street.