Live in Studio B, Tuesday at 5pm: Pretty Little Goat

Josh Carter, Mallory Carter, Owen Grooms, Jackson Dulaney, and JT Linville comprise this Brevard band that makes fun music rooted in the old-time stringband tradition. The Mountain Song Festival, Merlefest, Charlotte Whitewater Center, Steccoah Valley Performing Arts Center, almost every brewery in the Asheville area, Firefly Festival (Delaware), the South Carolina State Fiddler's competition…They’ve played a lot of great stages over the past dozen or so years. They’re playing B Chord Live Brewery in Granite Falls on Saturday, the 20th.