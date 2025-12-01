© 2025 WNCW
Live in Studio B, Tuesday at 5pm: Pretty Little Goat

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published December 1, 2025 at 8:20 AM EST
Josh Carter, Mallory Carter, Owen Grooms, Jackson Dulaney, and JT Linville comprise this Brevard band that makes fun music rooted in the old-time stringband tradition. The Mountain Song Festival, Merlefest, Charlotte Whitewater Center, Steccoah Valley Performing Arts Center, almost every brewery in the Asheville area, Firefly Festival (Delaware), the South Carolina State Fiddler's competition…They’ve played a lot of great stages over the past dozen or so years. They’re playing B Chord Live Brewery in Granite Falls on Saturday, the 20th.
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
