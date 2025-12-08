© 2025 WNCW
Live in Studio B, Wednesday at 11am: Eilen Jewell

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published December 8, 2025 at 8:26 AM EST

Eilen Jewell has become one of our favorite contemporary Americana singer-songwriters these past few years, and we know we’re not alone: “Jewell demonstrates her versatility, range, and depth, rebranding familiar sounds while again sharing her distinct voice and poetic bent.” (No Depression) We welcome her back to Studio B with Roland, this time for a solo session before meeting up with her band for an 8pm show at the Grey Eagle in Asheville Wednesday evening.
Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
