Live in Studio B, Tuesday at 4pm: Lillie Syracuse

Brevard’s Lillie Syracuse has just released her album. She’s been playing shows around the region lately, from solo performances to gigs with her band, to special appearances like the recent fundraiser for WNCW by Free Planet Radio. Her next show is at White Horse Black Mountain on Saturday, the 29th: this tribute to Bonnie Raitt and Norah Jones will be a fundraiser for WNC hurricane relief, at which she’ll be joined by Chris Rosser, Rich Nelson, Robert George, and Drew Robinson. We look forward to welcoming Lillie to Studio B for her first visit.